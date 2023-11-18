Salt Lake police investigating damage to vehicles, businesses in Capitol Hill area

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City police are investigating more than a dozen vehicles shot with a BB gun overnight in the Capitol Hill neighborhood.

“I was coming out to my car to pack everything up and I noticed there was a small hole in the driver’s side window and the window was shattered,” Eric Albers said.

Albers was planning to go skiing Friday morning but instead spent the day cleaning up broken glass.

“It kind of throws the day off a little bit,” Albers said.

Salt Lake City police started receiving reports of the vandalism shortly after 6:00 a.m. Friday. By mid-day they had received more than 12 reports of vehicles damaged near 700 N. East Capitol Boulevard.

“During the investigation, patrol officers found several other cars on East Capitol Boulevard and in the surrounding area had windows shot out,” wrote Salt Lake City PD in a statement. “It appears the windows were shot with a BB gun.”

Late Friday, Salt Lake City police revealed that several businesses had also been targeted. “Throughout the day, officers took additional reports of vandalism where windows of several businesses throughout downtown were shot out,” Salt Lake PD said in the statement.

Salt Lake City police currently estimate that the damaged caused to vehicle owners and business owners is approximately $10,000.

“It’s not fun to replace a window,” Albers said.

One of the businesses targeted provided police with surveillance video that potentially shows the suspect’s vehicle. It’s described as a green and gold Subaru sedan. Residents living in the Capitol Hill neighborhood are being asked to check their security cameras and provide any additional images or video to police.

“I’m hoping somebody’s got a ring cam that caught something,” Albers said.

Anyone who recognizes the car or has information about the vandalism is encouraged to call Salt Lake City Police at 801-799-3000. Residents who have not yet reported any damage are also encouraged to file a report.