On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Funeral services for Elder Ballard
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Salt Lake police investigating damage to vehicles, businesses in Capitol Hill area

Nov 17, 2023, 5:22 PM | Updated: 5:27 pm

(Courtesy of Salt Lake City Police Department)...

(Courtesy of Salt Lake City Police Department)

(Courtesy of Salt Lake City Police Department)

Shara Park's Profile Picture

BY SHARA PARK


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City police are investigating more than a dozen vehicles shot with a BB gun overnight in the Capitol Hill neighborhood.

“I was coming out to my car to pack everything up and I noticed there was a small hole in the driver’s side window and the window was shattered,” Eric Albers said.

Albers was planning to go skiing Friday morning but instead spent the day cleaning up broken glass.

“It kind of throws the day off a little bit,” Albers said.

Salt Lake City police started receiving reports of the vandalism shortly after 6:00 a.m. Friday. By mid-day they had received more than 12 reports of vehicles damaged near 700 N. East Capitol Boulevard.

“During the investigation, patrol officers found several other cars on East Capitol Boulevard and in the surrounding area had windows shot out,” wrote Salt Lake City PD in a statement. “It appears the windows were shot with a BB gun.”

Late Friday, Salt Lake City police revealed that several businesses had also been targeted. “Throughout the day, officers took additional reports of vandalism where windows of several businesses throughout downtown were shot out,” Salt Lake PD said in the statement.

Salt Lake City police currently estimate that the damaged caused to vehicle owners and business owners is approximately $10,000.

“It’s not fun to replace a window,” Albers said.

One of the businesses targeted provided police with surveillance video that potentially shows the suspect’s vehicle. It’s described as a green and gold Subaru sedan. Residents living in the Capitol Hill neighborhood are being asked to check their security cameras and provide any additional images or video to police.

(Courtesy of Salt Lake City Police Department)

“I’m hoping somebody’s got a ring cam that caught something,” Albers said.

Anyone who recognizes the car or has information about the vandalism is encouraged to call Salt Lake City Police at 801-799-3000. Residents who have not yet reported any damage are also encouraged to file a report.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Jane CEO Joana McKenna poses for a photograph on March 21. The company was founded in 2011 as a wom...

Eliza Pace

Lehi police open investigation into Jane.com after sellers claim they weren’t paid

Jane, a Utah-based online company offering fashion and home decor has closed its doors, giving few answers to employees and customers.

1 hour ago

(Courtesy of Valley Behavioral Health)...

Luke Seaver

Valley Behavioral Health, SLC Housing Stability Division team up for homeless resource fair

Valley Behavioral Health and the Salt Lake City Housing Stability Division together held a “Homeless Resource Fair” at Library Square on Friday.

2 hours ago

Vet Thanksgiving...

Emma Benson

Local vets get free Thanksgiving meals

The season of giving was in full swing Friday at the Salt Lake VA, thanks to employees with Ken Garff Automotive. 

3 hours ago

(Tremonton Fire Department)...

Eliza Pace

Woman makes miraculous recovery, thanks first responders who saved her life

A woman nearly drowned on Sept. 30, yesterday she thanked the first responders who saved her life.

5 hours ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Dan Spindle

Helpers with mobile pantry at Midvale Elementary know need has no season

Around the holidays so many of us start thinking about giving our time and talents to those who need it the most. But for volunteers with the Utah Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry, it’s a need that knows no season.

6 hours ago

(KSL TV)...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Benefit concert helps employees of Garage on Beck after fire destroys venue

The Utah live music community is supporting employees of an iconic bar and music venue recently destroyed in a fire, because those employees are now out of work.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

A Step-by-Step Guide to Prepare Your Home for the Holidays

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Salt Lake police investigating damage to vehicles, businesses in Capitol Hill area