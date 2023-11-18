On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Funeral services for Elder Ballard
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

STOP FOR STUDENTS

Contested crosswalk returns to Sandy City

Nov 17, 2023, 6:29 PM | Updated: 7:40 pm

Lindsay Aerts's Profile Picture

BY LINDSAY AERTS


KSLTV.com

SANDY — Some parents in Sandy were desperate for a crosswalk to be repainted on Sego Lily Drive after Sandy City repaved the road this summer, and their hard work paid off.

The city and the Canyons School District, who approve students’ Safe Walking Routes, had been unable to agree on a solution for months.

On Friday, Sandy City repainted that crosswalk.

“This is such a relief,” resident Rosie Getts said as tears streamed down her face. “Now my son can walk safely to school.”

Getts and her neighbors had been arguing all the way up to the City’s Mayor, Monica Zoltanski, that the lack of an additional crosswalk along the busy road was forcing their kids to either jay-walk or to walk multiple extra blocks to a designated crosswalk down the road.

Sandy City traffic engineers pave over a crosswalk used by Mount Jordan Middle School students

Sandy City had intended to funnel all the kids down to a crosswalk at 150 East Sego Lily where they argued it was safer for more kids to cross in one place than spread them out but Getts and her neighbors said the kids weren’t doing that.

The students cross Sego Lily Drive to get to the neighborhood that leads them to Mt. Jordan Middle School.

For four months, the city had been telling them that there weren’t enough students in the area to warrant another crosswalk and that federal laws didn’t allow for two crosswalks within 600 feet. The city’s engineer said the Mayor urged her traffic engineers to meet again with Canyons School District, who also wanted another crosswalk to sign off on a required Safe Walking Route.

“It was very apparent early on, that we have the same goals,” Sandy City traffic engineer Ryan Kump said.  “And once that was on the table, and we both knew we have the same end result. It was just finding the solution that got us to the same place. And it quickly became obvious that just adding a crosswalk at 350 East accomplish both those goals for both parties.”

Klump said that they agreed that his team’s initial surveying of the number of kids who were walking to school didn’t account for those kids who could potentially walk if there was an additional place for them to cross.

“It was us not fully appreciating the volume of students that had the potential to use this crosswalk,” Kump said. “We got some more up-to-date data from the district that showed a total of 18 students would be forced to walk out a direction based on our previous decision, which was two to three times what we were counting in the field.”

Getts said she was grateful to the city for listening.

“It’s great, my kid will be safe now,” Getts said.

Sandy City is still urging kids to be careful in this crosswalk, reminding parents that just because a crosswalk exists doesn’t mean cars stop.

The city plans to assess how people are most using it to determine if more signage is needed.

Just one is too many, but students are among the frequent pedestrian victims hit and often killed by automobiles. KSL TV is working to raise awareness and find solutions. We invite you to share your stories and your ideas and help us spread the word and get one of our decals to remind drivers to Stop For Students.

Click here to get a free Stop For Students sticker.

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Stop For Students

(FILE) A student walking across the road. (KSL TV)...

Brittany Tait

Sandy City traffic engineers pave over a crosswalk used by Mount Jordan Middle School students

For months, parents who live around the location where the 300 East crosswalk used to be have called the mayor’s office, hoping the painted lines will return.

7 days ago

(FILE) A reflective vest on the ground after an accident involving a pedestrian and car. (KSL TV)...

Debbie Worthen

Utah’s first responders plead with drivers to pay attention

First responders are giving all Utahns an important message: Pay attention to the roads.

8 days ago

kids in crosswalk...

Katija Stjepovic

Trauma experts explain how people can avoid getting hit by a car

Auto pedestrian accidents can be dangerous. After all, a person risks lifelong injuries if they're hit by a large vehicle.

8 days ago

(Carissa Hutchinson, KSL TV)...

Deanie Wimmer

New legislation and millions planned to improve safety for students walking to school

Neighbors have resources to make their communities safer if they know where to ask. In addition to money for infrastructure improvements and training, proposed legislation would ticket speeders via radar cameras.

8 days ago

school crossing...

Dan Rascon

Charter schools fight for school zone student safety measures

Several charter schools feel like they are being ignored when it comes to school safety. Administrators say their schools are being denied “school zone” designation which would allow for flashing lights, slower speed signs, crosswalks, and crossing guards.     

9 days ago

MIke texting in distracted driving simulation...

Mike Headrick and Keira Fairmont, KSL-TV  

Stop for Students: The dangerous distances you drive when distracted 

Every time you use a device behind the wheel, experts say you’re effectively driving blindfolded. 

10 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

A Step-by-Step Guide to Prepare Your Home for the Holidays

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Contested crosswalk returns to Sandy City