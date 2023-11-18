On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Funeral services for Elder Ballard
Lehi Police open investigation into Utah-based Jane.com

Nov 17, 2023, 10:54 PM

Brianna Chavez's Profile Picture

BY BRIANNA CHAVEZ


KSLTV.com

LEHI — Lehi Police are now investigating the Utah-based company Jane.com.

Many sellers reached out to KSL Friday saying they haven’t been paid in weeks costing them up to thousands of dollars ahead of the holiday shopping season.

We weren’t able to find anyone at the Jane.com offices in Lehi to speak with us.

A Former employee, who asked to remain anonymous, confirmed that employees were let go without severance pay on Friday.

Many sellers wondered where all their money went.

“When we first started it was exclusively with Jane,” Brian Kunz said. He is the CEO of Qualtry based out of Lindon, selling personalized gifts  on Jane.com. “Jane’s been a great marketplace,” he said.

That was up until Friday. Now it appears the company no longer exists.

Their website now reads “down for maintenance” leaving hundreds of sellers in the dark.

“We were owed a little over $50,000,” Kunz said. “It is a big number but I know that it affects a lot of companies a lot more than us. A lot of these companies were selling exclusively on Jane.”

One seller is Laura Mederos out of Los Angeles. She’s been selling on Jane since 2014.

“When I really was like, wait a second, was about two weeks ago. I needed to get a payment and I showed that I had a payment available to be released and I wasn’t getting paid,” Mederos said. “I started emailing them, no response.”

The company, founded in 2011, originally described itself as a women-focused platform for female entrepreneurs and to help them grow their businesses.

Mederos said she’s out close to $2,000.

Sellers posting online and telling KSL the company owes them hundreds to thousands of dollars.

KSL has not been able to verify those claims but some have reported the company to Lehi Police who confirm they are investigating.

“I have a bag of orders I decided I’m still going to ship them. I feel bad for the customer at this point and I’m just like what am I going to do with the inventory anyways,” Mederos said.

We reached out to multiple people with the company including the co-founder and other officials but did not hear back.

If you’re a seller with Jane.com and you’d like to file a police report contact Lehi Police.

Local News

Eli Mitchell sign...

Andrew Adams

West Jordan street renamed for 13-year-old killed by drunk driver

Family members converged on a street corner Friday as city workers installed new signs marking the renaming of a street in memory of a 13-year-old boy killed in a crosswalk by a drunk driver.

1 hour ago

Mesa Rith...

Tamara Vaifanua

Weekend Holiday Market supports Pacific Islanders

You can get some holiday shopping done in South Jordan this weekend and support local businesses owned by Pacific Islanders.

3 hours ago

President M. Russell Ballard, Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles died late Sunda...

Erin Cox

Utah community attends funeral services for President M. Russell Ballard

Those who walked Temple Square on Friday morning didn’t have to know President M. Russell Ballard personally to feel loved by him.  

3 hours ago

President Ballard...

Carole Mikita

Speakers recall President M. Russell Ballard’s unwavering faith in Jesus Christ

Hundreds gathered in the Salt Lake Tabernacle for the funeral of President M. Russell Ballard Friday morning.

3 hours ago

The first big storm of the season appears to be heading Utah's way. (KSL.com)...

Carter WIlliams, KSL.com

Winter storm watch issued for Utah’s mountains with ‘significant’ snow in forecast

The National Weather Services on Friday issued a series of winter storm watches for several mountain ranges in Utah, where big snowfall totals are projected this weekend.

4 hours ago

Maysen Brown, Owner of Cultured Coffee (KSL TV)...

Mike Anderson

Police investigating stolen coffee trailer in Bluffdale

A Bluffdale woman says thieves took her food truck just as she was a few weeks away from opening. She'd already put close to $20,000 dollars into it, and it was in the place it had always been for at least the last several months.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

A Step-by-Step Guide to Prepare Your Home for the Holidays

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

