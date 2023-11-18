Lehi Police open investigation into Utah-based Jane.com

LEHI — Lehi Police are now investigating the Utah-based company Jane.com.

Many sellers reached out to KSL Friday saying they haven’t been paid in weeks costing them up to thousands of dollars ahead of the holiday shopping season.

We weren’t able to find anyone at the Jane.com offices in Lehi to speak with us.

A Former employee, who asked to remain anonymous, confirmed that employees were let go without severance pay on Friday.

Many sellers wondered where all their money went.

“When we first started it was exclusively with Jane,” Brian Kunz said. He is the CEO of Qualtry based out of Lindon, selling personalized gifts on Jane.com. “Jane’s been a great marketplace,” he said.

That was up until Friday. Now it appears the company no longer exists.

Their website now reads “down for maintenance” leaving hundreds of sellers in the dark.

“We were owed a little over $50,000,” Kunz said. “It is a big number but I know that it affects a lot of companies a lot more than us. A lot of these companies were selling exclusively on Jane.”

One seller is Laura Mederos out of Los Angeles. She’s been selling on Jane since 2014.

“When I really was like, wait a second, was about two weeks ago. I needed to get a payment and I showed that I had a payment available to be released and I wasn’t getting paid,” Mederos said. “I started emailing them, no response.”

The company, founded in 2011, originally described itself as a women-focused platform for female entrepreneurs and to help them grow their businesses.

Mederos said she’s out close to $2,000.

Sellers posting online and telling KSL the company owes them hundreds to thousands of dollars.

KSL has not been able to verify those claims but some have reported the company to Lehi Police who confirm they are investigating.

“I have a bag of orders I decided I’m still going to ship them. I feel bad for the customer at this point and I’m just like what am I going to do with the inventory anyways,” Mederos said.

We reached out to multiple people with the company including the co-founder and other officials but did not hear back.

If you’re a seller with Jane.com and you’d like to file a police report contact Lehi Police.