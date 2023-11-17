Lehi police open investigation into Jane.com after sellers claim they weren’t paid

LEHI — Jane, a Utah-based online company offering fashion and home decor has closed its doors, giving few answers to employees and customers.

The Lehi Police Department confirmed the department had opened an investigation into the company.

Several women reached out to KSL TV claiming the company’s website was shut down, and that the company still owed them money.

One of those women was Laura Mederos, a seller with Jane.com since 2014.

She said two weeks ago she did not receive her due payment from Jane.com. When she reached out, there was no response from support.

Mederos said her niece, who is also a seller on Jane.com was also not paid the amount she was owed.

Mederos said the company turned off comments on its online seller forum and shut down the seller Facebook page.

When searching for the website this is what appears.

KSL.com recently covered the company in an article from this spring. The article explains that Jane had received many accolades and was ranked on the Utah Business Fastest-Growing Companies and Financial Times America’s Fastest-Growing Companies 2022 lists.

The CEO, Joana McKenna said she was working to make Jane a household name. Since its creation in 2011 as a women-focused platform, the company featured over 2,000 sellers.

KSL reached out to the leadership of Jane and did not get a response.

Lehi police said anyone who feels like the company has committed a crime who would like to make a report can contact the Lehi PD non-emergency number, 801-794-3970.