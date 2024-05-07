On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
KSL Give-A-Thon
Weekend traffic alert for Davis County
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Utah County police agencies help fill the shifts of Santaquin Police Department after officer death

May 6, 2024, 7:01 PM | Updated: 7:05 pm

Lindsay Aerts's Profile Picture

BY LINDSAY AERTS


KSLTV.com

SANTAQUIN In the wake of the death of Sgt. Bill Hooser on Sunday, several Utah County police agencies are working to fill the shifts of the Santaquin Police Department and staff.   

The Utah County Sheriff’s Office says it created a google document, so other agencies can sign in and fill any shifts needed so the Santaquin officers can get some much-needed time off. 

Utah County Sheriff Mike Smith told KSL TV he believes they have most of the shifts covered for the entire department through Wednesday. Santaquin has 15 full-time officers and two civilian staff members. 

“It’s hit us hard,” Smith said of Hooser’s death. 

Several members of law enforcement said it’s just one way this Utah County law enforcement community works together. 

“In Utah County, it’s one big jurisdiction. That’s how we look at it,” said Lone Peak Police Chief Brian Gwilliam. “It’s a big family, we’re all brothers and sisters.” 

Smith said the teamwork isn’t just “lip service,” but rather an example of how the agencies collaborate daily. 

“On a daily basis, we work as a team,” Smith said. “We stress that. We meet the chiefs and myself we meet once a month in person and there’s a weekly meeting.” 

Working together can save lives

The collaboration, he says, can save lives. 

“Criminals – they don’t care what city line they cross. They, you know, they go from city to city. And so we need to be working together to make sure that we’re providing the right service,” Smith said. 

Officers from Lone Peak, Spanish Fork, Payson, Provo, The Sheriff’s Office, and even Utah Valley University and Brigham Young University came out to support Hooser and his family Monday. The comrade on display as a processional brought Hooser’s casket from Taylorsville back to Santaquin.  

“(Sunday) was an incredibly chaotic day, a lot of things happen really quickly, a lot of information needed to be gathered and a lot of information needed to be put out. A lot of resources need to be collaborated to be able to identify this dangerous individual that had done something really, really horrible and making sure he didn’t get the opportunity to do that again,” said Utah Highway Patrol Col. Michael Rapich.  

That law enforcement family, and those relationships not only stopped a suspect from hurting more people, they will also now help to buoy up a devastated family. 

“(We’ll work to) just feel their pain and just kind of put our arms around them as one collective community and to show how much we love them,” Gwilliam said.  

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

There was a somber feeling as students at Orchard Hills Elementary in Santaquin prepared for school...

Brittany Tait

Santaquin students show up to school wearing blue in support of law enforcement

There was a somber feeling as students at Orchard Hills Elementary in Santaquin prepared for school on Monday morning.   

14 minutes ago

FILE: Cars navigate snow-covered streets on 800 South in Salt Lake City during a winter storm on Mo...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

Winter storm warning extended; freeze watch issued for parts of Utah

A late-season winter storm that arrived in Utah this weekend has already produced over 2 feet of snow in some parts of the Wasatch Mountains, but some areas could receive another foot of snow by the end of Tuesday.

2 hours ago

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced a dedication date for a temple in Brazil ...

Mark Jones

Church announces dedication and groundbreaking dates for temples in Brazil, Bolivia and Texas

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced a dedication date for a temple in Brazil and groundbreaking dates for temples in Bolivia and Texas.

3 hours ago

Sgt. Bill Hooser (left) posing in a family photo...

Dan Rascon

Family calls Sgt. Hooser a hero saying he died doing what he loved

The family of the fallen Santaquin police officer is calling him a hero, saying he died doing what he loved.

4 hours ago

FILE - This image released by Paramount Network shows Kevin Costner in a scene from "Yellowstone." ...

Mary Culbertson

Casting for Kevin Costner’s Utah film is looking for paid extras

A casting call is asking for locals near St. George to apply for the second and third installment of Kevin Costner's feature film series "Horizon: An American Saga."

4 hours ago

SEATTLE, WA - OCTOBER 31: A Redfin real estate yard sign is pictured in front of a house for sale o...

Alex Veiga, AP Business Writer

Redfin agrees to pay $9.25 million to settle real estate broker commission lawsuits

Redfin has agreed to pay $9.25 million to settle federal lawsuits that claim U.S. homeowners were saddled with artificially inflated broker commissions when they sold their homes.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Utah County police agencies help fill the shifts of Santaquin Police Department after officer death