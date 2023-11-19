On the Site:
Teenager with terminal cancer who loves Ford Broncos surprised with parade outside her home

Nov 18, 2023

Alex Cabrero's Profile Picture

BY ALEX CABRERO


KSLTV.com

AMERICAN FORK — There are all sorts of off-road groups in Utah that can’t wait for weekends.

Sean Henderson loves his Ford Bronco and his Ford Bronco group of people.

However, Saturday’s adventure, that Henderson helped organize, might have been his most exciting yet.

And they never even had to leave the pavement.

A group of Ford Bronco enthusiasts held a parade Saturday morning for an American Fork teenager suffering from terminal cancer. The teenager has a love for Ford Broncos. (Mark Less, KSL TV)

How many Ford Broncos were going to participate?

“We didn’t know if five were going to show up or a hundred were going to show up. We had no idea,” said Henderson.

This trip wasn’t for them, though.

It was for a young woman who might not have many trips left.

“I can’t even imagine going through it, so obviously everybody’s hearts go out to the family and this girl,” he said.

So, when word spread in the off-road community that the young girl loves Ford Broncos, Henderson came up with a plan.

Samantha Corey, 17, had no idea what was about to happen along the street of her American Fork home.

(Mark Less, KSL TV)

Days of excitement

“When we came out, I saw two Broncos and I was like, did you see that?” said Corey. “I don’t know how to explain it. They are just my special car. Every time I see one, I get excited.”

Anyone who knows Samantha knows she could use more days fill with excitement.

She is suffering from a type of cancer not even a Bronco can pull her out of.

“This week was a rough week. She relapsed,” said Kimberly Corey, Samantha’s mother.

However, this Bronco parade in front of her house gave her a few moments to forget about that awful disease spreading inside of her stomach.

One by one, with engines revving and horns blaring, close to 50 Broncos new, old, and restored, went past her house.

If only this much excitement could cure it all.

“I feel like I am in Disneyland again and I love Disneyland,” said Samantha.

(KSL TV) (KSL TV) (KSL TV (KSL TV) (KSL TV) (KSL TV) (KSL TV)

Her mother said it has been a long time since Samantha was this happy.

“When it relapsed in May, they said they hoped to be able to give her a year,” said Kimberly Corey. “So, she is a senior, so our goal is to maybe get her to graduate.”

In all, the parade lasted maybe 20 minutes, but for Samantha and whatever precious time she has left, those minutes meant everything.

“I can’t believe that just happened,” she said. “I am so happy right now. (And) I don’t even know half of them and they went way and they gave up their Saturday morning to come drive in their car and say hi.”

No matter what trail this group rides in the future, the road in front of Samantha’s house will always be the best one.

“To make her smile from ear to ear was awesome,” said Henderson.

Samantha’s family says they can’t thank everyone enough for coming out.

They understand Samantha probably doesn’t have much time left, which makes days like this one all that much more special.

“It’s a very good day,” said Samantha. “Thank you to everyone.”

