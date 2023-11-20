On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ENTERTAINMENT

Taylor Swift mourns fan who died before concert in Brazil, changes date of concert

Nov 20, 2023, 3:49 PM | Updated: 3:49 pm

Taylor Swift announced that her concert scheduled for Saturday in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil has been p...

Taylor Swift announced that her concert scheduled for Saturday in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil has been postponed due to high temperatures. Mandatory Credit: Buda Mendes/TAS23/Getty Images

CNN's Profile Picture

BY PARADISE AFSHAR, CNN


CNN

(CNN) — Taylor Swift announced that her concert scheduled for Saturday in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil has been postponed due to high temperatures.

“I’m writing this from my dressing room in the stadium. The decision has been made to postpone tonight’s show due to the extreme temperatures in Rio,” Swift wrote on her Instagram story on Saturday.

“The safety and well-being of my fans, fellow performers, and crew has to and always will come first,” she added.

The decision comes a day after a fan died before her performance on Friday in the same city.

“I can’t believe I’m writing these words but it is with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show,” Swift said on her Instagram story at the time. “I can’t even tell you how devastated I am by this. There’s very little information I have other than the fact that she was so incredibly beautiful and far too young.”

The circumstances surrounding the death are unclear.

“I’m not going to be able to speak about this from stage because I feel overwhelmed by grief when I even try to talk about it,” Swift said. “I want to say now I feel this loss deeply and my broken heart goes out to her family and friends. This is the last thing I ever thought would happen when we decided to bring this tour to Brazil.”

Friday marked Swift’s first show in Rio de Janeiro, which is experiencing high temperatures, according to Brazil’s National Institute of Meteorology.

Swift is slated to perform on Sunday in Rio de Janeiro before heading to Sao Paulo for an additional three performances, according to her website.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

Entertainment

Rakim Mayers, aka A$AP Rocky, drinks water during a preliminary hearing at the Clara Shortridge Fol...

Andrew Dalton, AP Entertainment Writer

A$AP Rocky must stand trial on charges he fired gun at former friend, judge rules

A Los Angeles judge says there is enough evidence for A$AP Rocky to stand trial on charges that he fired a gun at a former friend and collaborator outside a Hollywood hotel in 2021.

17 minutes ago

Suzanne Shepherd in New York City in 2004. (Patrick McMullan, Getty Images)...

Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

Suzanne Shepherd, ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘Sopranos’ actor, dead at 89

Suzanne Shepherd, veteran actress known for playing the mother of Edie Falco’s Carmela Soprano on “The Sopranos,” has died.

23 hours ago

Street vendors sell bottled water to Taylor Swift fans amid a heat wave before her Eras Tour concer...

Diane Jeantet

Taylor Swift postpones Rio de Janeiro show, citing record heat a day after fan dies during concert

Taylor Swift postponed an Eras Tour concert in Rio de Janeiro Saturday after a 23-year-old fan died during her Friday night show, according to a message posted on the singer's Instagram.

2 days ago

First lady Jill Biden speaks during a media preview Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, in the State Dining Roo...

COLLEEN LONG, The Associated Press

K-pop star Rosé joins first lady Jill Biden to talk mental health

K-pop superstar Rosé said Friday at a mental health awareness event hosted by first lady Jill Biden that it's important for the world to understand that famous people grapple with emotional struggles, too.

3 days ago

Prince performs at the Forum, Feb. 18, 1985, in Inglewood, Calif. Fans of Prince, who was known nea...

Steve LeBlanc, Associated Press

Prince’s puffy ‘Purple Rain’ shirt and other pieces from late singer’s wardrobe go up for auction

Fans of Prince have a chance to bid on a selection of the late star’s wardrobe and other items at an online auction this week.

5 days ago

A bottle of Bud Light beer is seen at a grocery store in Glenview, Ill., Tuesday, April 25, 2023. B...

Ramishah Maruf, CNN

Anheuser-Busch’s US marketing chief is stepping down as Bud Light sales sink

Anheuser-Busch InBev’s US chief marketing officer is stepping down after the company reported a slump in Bud Light sales, as the backlash against the beer continues.

5 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

A Step-by-Step Guide to Prepare Your Home for the Holidays

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Taylor Swift mourns fan who died before concert in Brazil, changes date of concert