‘Because of Hannah’: Utah mom who lost daughter to suicide provides resources for others

OGDEN — Laura Warburton remembers her daughter, Hannah, as a warrior.

“Hannah was strong, independent, feisty as heck. She played the piano, sang, she was a student body officer. She had nearly straight A’s,” she said. “She was a skilled martial artist, loved fighting the boys. She’d walk out and she’s this beautiful girl and the boys would be really intimidated and she’d just, boom, take them out. It was awesome.”

Hannah experienced multiple concussions, which triggered intense anxiety and depression.

“She just couldn’t function. She couldn’t think properly. It was painful to watch. She couldn’t remember things; she’d repeat herself quite often. And she was aware enough to know that she wasn’t herself, ” Warburton recalled.

Warburton provided Hannah with all the medical resources she could, but she didn’t know the extent of her daughter’s suffering.

“I did the best I could with the knowledge I had,” she said. “There’s no way I would have let my daughter die.”

In 2014, Hannah took her own life at the age of 16.

“In her letter, she was very clear: she felt like everybody would be better off without her and no one would miss her,” Warburton said. “Obviously, she was wrong.”

Now, Warburton is working to break the stigma around suicide and mental health. She started the nonprofit “Live Hannah’s Hope” to provide help for others who may be or know someone who is struggling.

“Live Hannah’s Hope is and what it’s always been is a resource, because with Hannah, I didn’t have any resources. I didn’t know where to go,” she said.

They even offer a cash prize called the “resilience award” for Utah high school seniors who have overcome their own challenges and share their story. Whenever possible, Warburton goes to the school and presents the award to the student.

“Kids don’t want to hear from me; they don’t want to hear from other adults. They listen to each other,” she said.

Additionally, Warburton opened The Wellness Center — with locations in Huntsville and South Ogden — to help treat people who suffer from post-concussive syndrome, like Hannah did. There, they offer red-light therapy, which has been proven to boost mood and immune health. As an active advocate, Warburton has also aided in the passing of suicide prevention legislation. In 2018, the Utah House passed “Hannah’s Bill,” named after Warburton’s daughter, to ensure that suicide crisis lines remain staffed 24/7.

“I am not happy that my daughter’s gone,” Warburton said. “But I feel like I have a heavenly angel, and we learn from it. I just can’t do ‘what ifs.’ But I can do ‘because of’ and that’s what I do. This is all because of Hannah.”

To learn more about Hannah’s story and for more information on the resilience award and the Wellness Center, you can visit livehannahshope.org