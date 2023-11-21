On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Presidential debate latest major event scored by Salt Lake City

Nov 20, 2023, 10:45 PM | Updated: 10:49 pm

Andrew Adams's Profile Picture

BY ANDREW ADAMS


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Monday’s major announcement that the University of Utah would host the third and final presidential debate in 2024 marked only the latest primetime event scored by the city.

“This is a huge deal and a huge honor to our state, to our capital city,” Gov. Spencer Cox told reporters Monday afternoon during a news conference at Kingsbury Hall.

Earlier this year, Salt Lake City hosted the NBA All-Star game.

Fans from around the world witness ‘amazing’ NBA All-Star Game experience

State and city leaders continue to work toward the next big things—including luring in a Major League Baseball franchise and another Winter Olympic games.

MLB to Utah? Plans unveiled to build ‘shovel-ready’ ballpark at SLC site

A Utah contingent was expected to make a virtual presentation to the Future Host Commission Tuesday

“When people think about what’s happening in the country, so much of it is happening right here in Salt Lake City,” said Derek Miller, president and CEO of the Salt Lake Chamber in an interview with KSL TV.

Miller said it definitely appeared the city was poised for the bright lights of big stages, fueled by rapid growth in the downtown area.

“You see development all around us downtown—the downtown living population will double in less than two years,” Miller said. “It’s really turning into not just a daytime economy but a nighttime economy as well.”

Miller said the city and state had done a good job of improving infrastructure and facilities to host large events, which will continue to further benefit the city into the future, so long as growth does not occur too fast.

“We have to do it in a wise way so that we don’t stumble and outgrow ourselves too quickly,” Miller said.

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

If you drive your car for work and you're in a crash, can your insurance company refuse to pay? Tha...

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage

Get Gephardt: Rideshare driver says company’s insurance refuses to cover her wrecked car

If you drive your car for work and you're in a crash, can your insurance company refuse to pay? That's the exact issue currently afflicting a Cedar City woman who decided it was time to Get Gephardt, and our Matt Gephardt began investigating.

13 minutes ago

Four elementary schools in Salt Lake City could soon be closing for good. (KSL TV)...

Debbie Worthen

Salt Lake City School District recommends four elementary school closures

Four elementary schools in Salt Lake City could soon be closing for good.

32 minutes ago

emergency lights...

Mark Jones

Crash in Tooele County claims the life of a 12-year-old

The Utah Highway Patrol says a 12-year-old died Monday after the dirt bike he was riding T-boned the passenger side of a Mercedes.

1 hour ago

Gov. Gary Herbert reflects on his time as governor. On Monday, Nov. 20, Herbert came out in support...

Lindsay Aerts

Why Governor Gary Herbert is backing a new candidate for Attorney General after appointing Sean Reyes

The race for Attorney General may still be a year away but it's already heating up.

2 hours ago

In 2014, Hannah Warburton took her own life at the age of 16. Now, her mother is helping provide re...

Emma Benson

‘Because of Hannah’: Utah mom who lost daughter to suicide provides resources for others

Laura Warburton remembers her daughter, Hannah, as a warrior.

3 hours ago

Thirteen band directors from Utah will participate in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursda...

Mike Anderson

Utah band directors excited to march in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Thirteen band directors from Utah will participate in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday as part of the Band Directors Marching Band. Michael and Hayley Winslow, band directors in the Washington School District, are among the 13.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

A Step-by-Step Guide to Prepare Your Home for the Holidays

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Presidential debate latest major event scored by Salt Lake City