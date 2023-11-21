Presidential debate latest major event scored by Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Monday’s major announcement that the University of Utah would host the third and final presidential debate in 2024 marked only the latest primetime event scored by the city.

“This is a huge deal and a huge honor to our state, to our capital city,” Gov. Spencer Cox told reporters Monday afternoon during a news conference at Kingsbury Hall.

Earlier this year, Salt Lake City hosted the NBA All-Star game.

State and city leaders continue to work toward the next big things—including luring in a Major League Baseball franchise and another Winter Olympic games.

A Utah contingent was expected to make a virtual presentation to the Future Host Commission Tuesday

“When people think about what’s happening in the country, so much of it is happening right here in Salt Lake City,” said Derek Miller, president and CEO of the Salt Lake Chamber in an interview with KSL TV.

Miller said it definitely appeared the city was poised for the bright lights of big stages, fueled by rapid growth in the downtown area.

“You see development all around us downtown—the downtown living population will double in less than two years,” Miller said. “It’s really turning into not just a daytime economy but a nighttime economy as well.”

Miller said the city and state had done a good job of improving infrastructure and facilities to host large events, which will continue to further benefit the city into the future, so long as growth does not occur too fast.

“We have to do it in a wise way so that we don’t stumble and outgrow ourselves too quickly,” Miller said.