Application process for limited-entry spring turkey hunt begins Dec. 12

Nov 22, 2023, 3:03 PM

The DWR says the application process for the 2024 limited-entry turkey hunt will open on Dec. 12 at...

The DWR says the application process for the 2024 limited-entry turkey hunt will open on Dec. 12 at 8 a.m. Applications must be submitted by Dec. 27 at 11 p.m. to be included in the permit drawing. (Utah Division of Wildlife Resources)

(Utah Division of Wildlife Resources)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources says now is the time to start planning for next spring’s limited-entry turkey hunt.

The DWR says the application process for the 2024 limited hunt will open on Dec. 12 at 8 a.m. Applications must be submitted by Dec. 27 at 11 p.m. to be included in the permit drawing. Interested hunters can apply online, or over the phone by contacting their closest DWR regional office.

The DWR says the results of the drawing will be released no later than Jan. 10, 2024. Drawing results will be available online. However, the DWR says individuals will be notified by email, or hunters can call 800-22-0659.

The limited entry hunt is scheduled for April 13-25, 2024. Each hunting area has a certain number of permits available. They are as follows:

  • Northeastern Utah – 200
  • Southeastern Utah – 200
  • Central Utah – 275
  • Northern Utah – 360
  • Southern Utah – 450

The general statewide turkey hunt

The DWR says if you don’t draw one of the limited entry permits, you’re not necessarily out of luck. The general statewide turkey hunt will be held in May. While permits for that hunt are not limited statewide, each hunter is only allowed to purchase one.

Permits for the general hunt will go on sale around the state on March 5 at 8 a.m. The general hunt will run from April 29 to May 31. A youth turkey hunt will also be held April 26-28.

For more information on the spring turkey hunts, click here.

The DWR says there are roughly between 25,000 to 30,000 wild turkeys around the state. Due to last winter’s record snowfall, however, the DWR says there was some declines in the population.

