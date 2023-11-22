On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Weather Alert: Holiday storm
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CONSUMER

The insurance you didn’t know you needed to protect your side hustle

Nov 22, 2023, 3:37 PM | Updated: 3:39 pm

Matt Gephardt's Profile Picture

BY MATT GEPHARDT


KSLTV.com

SANDY – Having a side hustle to bring in extra cash requires determination and hard work.

If you do it without the right insurance policy, you might find an unexpected event could blow up your side hustle along with your finances.

Debra Gamero says she has been teaching piano out of her Sandy home for 55 years.

While ‘piano instructor’ isn’t what one would consider to be inherently dangerous, in that half-century, Gamero has experienced a couple of risky moments. Several years ago, a fender bender that happened just as a student was arriving led to an auto insurance claim. And she used to have a dog until it nipped a student. That led to a homeowners insurance claim.

Gamero and Gephardt

Gamero says she continually thinks about insurance coverage. (Josh Szymanik/KSL TV)

“And the homeowners did pay the bill, but they canceled [the policy] as soon as they did,” she said.

In truth, Gamero may have been lucky that the claim was paid. According to the Insurance Information Institute, most homeowners policies specifically exclude business liabilities – such as a customer of a home-based business that gets hurt. What’s more, a typical homeowners policy only covers up to $2,500 in business equipment. That’s not nearly enough to replace the hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of pianos and sheet music in Gamero’s home should they get damaged or destroyed – a prospect she says she thinks about every year.

“Because I know situations arise,” she said. “Accidents happen and I worry as to whether I would be able to afford the expenses that might come up.”

Underinsured side gigs

It is a legitimate concern David Andrist of Bear River Mutual said. He said his company has seen the issue of insuring side hustles creep up in recent years as more people work from home more often.

“If you’re running a business, then you might need more of a business policy,” Andrist said.

David Andrist with Matt Gephardt

David Andrist of Bear River Mutual tells KSL’s Matt Gephardt that many home-based businesses and side gigs do not have adequate insurance. (Meghan Thackrey/KSL TV)

He says many home-based businesses do not have adequate insurance. Whether it’s teaching music, preparing taxes, cutting hair, building stuff in your garage, or even reselling stuff online.

Just about all home-based businesses have some exposure that the business owner may think is no big deal.

“It could turn into a big deal if somebody slips and falls on your premises,” said Andrist.

One issue he’s seen recently involves childcare. In the eyes of an insurer, you may be running a daycare right now and not even realize it.

“Especially if it’s for free,” he said. “People like just watching other people’s kids and then someone gets hurt. There can be some coverage complications there.”

The costs of protecting your side hustle Independent Insurance Agents of America conducted a survey and found that most people who they consider to be “underinsured” said, “they thought their homeowner policy covered their business.”

If a home-based business owner wants more insurance, there are essentially three options: You can get a bona fide business policy, which can become expensive. Then there is an in-home business insurance policy which typically costs around $300 per year. Or, you can get an endorsement on your homeowner policy, which likely suffices for most people.

“Many times, you’re talking about $10 or $20 (monthly),” Andrist said. “Changes to your policy that could pay out tens of thousands of dollars.”

As for Gamero, she says she is still playing with her options.

“That might not be money well spent when I don’t have that many opportunities to use it,” she said. “I mean, in 55 years, I’ve had two minor incidents.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Consumer

Holiday dinner...

Emma Benson

Food prep tips to prepare that Thanksgiving feast safely

It's almost time to gobble up that delicious, long-awaited meal. Before you throw that turkey in the oven, there are some things you need to know. 

21 hours ago

Text messages shown on Mindy Dahlquist's phone. (Aubrey Shaffer, KSL TV)...

Deanie Wimmer

Majority of Americans, especially women, feel overwhelmed by group texts

Group texts can be hard to navigate because they come from our closest family members and friends. A social media researcher and an etiquette expert recommend using boundaries and technology to take control, without ruining relationships.

1 day ago

If you drive your car for work and you're in a crash, can your insurance company refuse to pay? Tha...

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage

Get Gephardt: Rideshare driver says company’s insurance refuses to cover her wrecked car

If you drive your car for work and you're in a crash, can your insurance company refuse to pay? That's the exact issue currently afflicting a Cedar City woman who decided it was time to Get Gephardt, and our Matt Gephardt began investigating.

2 days ago

FILE - COVID-19 antigen home tests indicating a positive result are photographed in New York, April...

Associated Press

More free COVID-19 tests from the government are available for home delivery through the mail

Americans can order more free COVID-19 tests online for home delivery.

2 days ago

FILE — Two assistance programs that helped Utahns with food and rent during the pandemic will st...

Associated Press

What national retailers are open and closed on Thanksgiving this year?

The holiday season is here, which means spending time with family on Thanksgiving and also, for millions of people, hunting for the best deals on Black Friday.

2 days ago

The logo of Honda Motor Co., is seen in Yokohama, near Tokyo on Dec. 15, 2021. Honda is recalling n...

Associated Press

Honda recalls nearly 250K vehicles because bearing can fail and cause engines to run poorly or stall

Honda is recalling nearly 250,000 vehicles in the U.S. because bearings can fail, causing the engines to stall and increasing the risk of a crash.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

A Step-by-Step Guide to Prepare Your Home for the Holidays

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

The insurance you didn’t know you needed to protect your side hustle