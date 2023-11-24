On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Weather Alert: Holiday storm
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Utah Food Bank building 3 new locations to fight food inaccessibility on Navajo Reservation

Nov 23, 2023, 10:18 PM | Updated: 11:35 pm

Erin Cox's Profile Picture

BY ERIN COX


KSLTV.com

ANETH, San Juan County — For many, their dinner table may not look as full because there’s a limited amount of grocery stores in their area and food can be hard to come by.

There’s a collaboration with the Utah Food Bank to change this.

For years, The Aneth Chapter in southeastern Utah has teamed up with the Utah Food Bank to hand out food, once a month, to those in need. TJ Redhouse has volunteered for more than five years, handing out boxes of food to a continuous line of cars for two hours.

“At first, we needed food. We were the ones in the cars,” Redhouse said.

Volunteers load cereal and other supplies into line of cars for two hours during monthly Utah Food Bank food drive. (Erin Cox, KSL TV)

Johnston Blackhorse from the Navajo Nation comes every month to get food for his mother, who is wheelchair bound.

“It’s very beneficial cause it helps those of us who can’t do a lot of traveling,” Blackhorse said.

Construction surrounds what will be the front door for the Utah Food Bank’s Blanding warehouse. (Erin Cox, KSL TV)

There are only 13 grocery stores on the Navajo Reservation, so for Johnston and others, the distribution drive is sometimes their only food source for the month.

“Doing this once a month we have limited options of canned foods,” Johnston said. “Meat is somewhat very scarce. We do have some meat options at the gas station or the dollar store.”

The food drive helps 80-90 families each month, but the Utah Food Bank is working on three new locations that can help provide supplies daily.

Volunteers portion bags of fresh peaches for families at The Aneth Chapter monthly Utah Food Bank food drive. (Erin Cox, KSL TV)

An hour away from The Aneth Chapter, workers build the Utah Food Bank’s new warehouse in Blanding.

“This was something that needed to be done years ago,” said Ginette Bott, CEO of the Utah Food Bank.

The Navajo Trust Fund approached Bott before 2020, asking for help with food accessibility on the reservation.

Construction is underway on a new Blanding warehouse for the Utah Food Bank. (Erin Cox, KSL TV)

“Here’s your prime food desert,” Bott said. “There isn’t an easy, large grocery store or box store to get to.”

The Utah Food Bank is building two pantries: one in Montezuma Creek and another in Monument Valley. The new Blanding warehouse will supply the pantries.

Road in desert valley with rock formations in the distance

Monument Valley, one of the locations for the new Utah Food Bank pantry. (Erin Cox, KSL TV)

“Having the food there Monday through Friday, versus trying to just pick one day of the month is going to be so much easier for families,” said Bott.

The new locations provide daily supplies but it also increases accessibility to different types of food.

Inside a warehouse built with metal beams to hold up a metal roof

Inside the new Blanding warehouse which will supply two other pantries near on the Navajo Nation. (Erin Cox, KSL TV)

One of the greatest struggles for those on the reservation relying on food drives is the inability to control what food is in their diet – they get whatever is handed to them.

Anna Tom grew up on the reservation near Montezuma creek. She remembers busing to school in Blanding at five in the morning with no packed breakfast, lunch or dinner because all they had at home was “survival food.”

“Mutton stew, fry bread or tortillas,” Tom said. “Those are our everyday foods.”

Fresh fruit and vegetables were a treat, but hard to find. Tom remembers driving two to three hours away to Cortez or Farmington, and if there weren’t supplies there, they would drive the few hours to Moab.

A look at what will be the front reception area for the new Blanding warehouse. (Erin Cox, KSL TV)

The distance, price and no refrigerator at home made it so Anna grew up eating dried food. When canned foods were introduced, the amount of sugar preservatives brought health challenges. One in three within the Navajo Nation are diabetic or pre-diabetic.

“We were raised with dry stuff,” Tom said. “We didn’t have diabetes.”

Tom said her doctor recommended going back to eating dry foods, a diet she and others hope the Utah Food Bank will have the stock for in their new locations.

The Blanding distribution site will be up and running by late December. The other two locations will open in January.

Inside the Utah Food Bank’s new Blanding distribution warehouse still under construction. (Erin Cox, KSL TV)

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

A meal at a table inside a club...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Salt Lake LGBTQ bar serves free community Thanksgiving dinner

A downtown Salt Lake City bar hosted a unique Thanksgiving dinner for people who may not otherwise have had a place to go to this year. Club Verse served up more than just a holiday dinner to members of the LGBTQ community.

56 minutes ago

A proposed Statue of Responsibility, designed as a companion work to the Statue of Liberty, could f...

Art Raymond, Deseret News

Group wants to bring a companion sculpture to the Statue of Liberty to Utah, Gov. Cox supports it

Right now, it’s just an idea freshly arrived on the radar of state officials, but a plan to build a 300-foot statue at the former Draper state prison site, described as a companion piece to New York’s Statue of Liberty, has taken its first steps toward a potential home in Utah.

5 hours ago

For 30 years the Salt Lake City Mission has been feeding those in need of a Thanksgiving meal. Thur...

Karah Brackin

Salt Lake City Mission provides Thanksgiving meals in 30-year tradition

On Thursday the Salt Lake City Mission served hundreds of meals to those in need on Thanksgiving.

8 hours ago

A mystery dog illness has Utahns worried after an outbreak has taken over a concerning population, ...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Deadly dog illness has Utah pet parents and businesses taking extra precautions

A mystery dog illness, proven to be sometimes deadly, has Utahns concerned about dogs. The sickness has not been found in Utah, but an outbreak has been reported in states close by.

1 day ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Matt Gephardt

Get Gephardt: How much are Utah’s small businesses relying on holiday shopping?

Tutoring Toy has become a staple in Foothill Village in its 35 years of business, though it's struggled through the year and depends on holiday sales.

1 day ago

12-year-old Efraim Carreon was killed after colliding with a car on a dirt bike in Grantsville, Uta...

Andrew Adams

Family remembers 12-year-old killed on a dirt bike in Grantsville

A family remembers their 12-year-old boy who was killed while riding a dirt bike, colliding with a car in Grantsville.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

A Step-by-Step Guide to Prepare Your Home for the Holidays

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Utah Food Bank building 3 new locations to fight food inaccessibility on Navajo Reservation