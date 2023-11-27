On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ENTERTAINMENT

Taylor Swift will celebrate her birthday by sending her ‘Eras Tour’ to streaming

Nov 27, 2023, 1:09 PM

Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour." Mandatory Credit: Buda Mendes/...

Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour." Mandatory Credit: Buda Mendes/TAS23/Getty Images

CNN's Profile Picture

BY MARIANNE GARVEY, CNN


CNN

(CNN) — Are you ready for it?

Taylor Swift has announced that her “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film” will be available to rent or buy on streaming services starting on her birthday, Dec. 13.

“I was thinking a fun way to celebrate the year we’ve had together would be to make The Eras Tour Concert Film available for you to watch at home!” Swift wrote on social media. “Very happy to be able to tell you that the extended version of the film including ‘Wildest Dreams,’ ‘The Archer’ and ‘Long Live’ will be available to rent on demand in the US, Canada & additional countries to be announced soon starting on … you guessed it, December 13.”

The streaming version will include three of the songs cut from the original theatrical release that premiered in October.

Swift played in Sao Paulo, Brazil on Sunday and will break until Feb. 7, when she’ll resume her tour in Tokyo, Japan.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

Entertainment

The beloved Christmas production, “The Forgotten Carols” returns for its 32nd season and back o...

Carole Mikita

Michael McLean returns for 32nd season of ‘The Forgotten Carols’

The beloved Christmas production, “The Forgotten Carols” returns for its 32nd season and back on stage this year is creator, Michael McLean.

15 hours ago

Wolfgang Van Halen returns to Salt Lake City on Wednesday with his band, Mammoth WVH. (Andraia Alls...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

‘Utah is like a hometown show’: Wolfgang Van Halen has strong ties to Beehive State

And while Wolfgang Van Halen has his roots in Southern California, there's no doubt that the son of iconic guitarist Eddie Van Halen and actress Valerie Bertinelli, knows Utah.

16 hours ago

Rakim Mayers, aka A$AP Rocky, drinks water during a preliminary hearing at the Clara Shortridge Fol...

Andrew Dalton, AP Entertainment Writer

A$AP Rocky must stand trial on charges he fired gun at former friend, judge rules

A Los Angeles judge says there is enough evidence for A$AP Rocky to stand trial on charges that he fired a gun at a former friend and collaborator outside a Hollywood hotel in 2021.

7 days ago

Taylor Swift announced that her concert scheduled for Saturday in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil has been p...

Paradise Afshar, CNN

Taylor Swift mourns fan who died before concert in Brazil, changes date of concert

A Taylor Swift fan died Friday night before an “Eras Tour” show in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, the singer said on Instagram Stories.

7 days ago

Suzanne Shepherd in New York City in 2004. (Patrick McMullan, Getty Images)...

Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

Suzanne Shepherd, ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘Sopranos’ actor, dead at 89

Suzanne Shepherd, veteran actress known for playing the mother of Edie Falco’s Carmela Soprano on “The Sopranos,” has died.

8 days ago

Street vendors sell bottled water to Taylor Swift fans amid a heat wave before her Eras Tour concer...

Diane Jeantet

Taylor Swift postpones Rio de Janeiro show, citing record heat a day after fan dies during concert

Taylor Swift postponed an Eras Tour concert in Rio de Janeiro Saturday after a 23-year-old fan died during her Friday night show, according to a message posted on the singer's Instagram.

9 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

A Step-by-Step Guide to Prepare Your Home for the Holidays

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Taylor Swift will celebrate her birthday by sending her ‘Eras Tour’ to streaming