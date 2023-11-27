Taylor Swift will celebrate her birthday by sending her ‘Eras Tour’ to streaming

(CNN) — Are you ready for it?

Taylor Swift has announced that her “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film” will be available to rent or buy on streaming services starting on her birthday, Dec. 13.

“I was thinking a fun way to celebrate the year we’ve had together would be to make The Eras Tour Concert Film available for you to watch at home!” Swift wrote on social media. “Very happy to be able to tell you that the extended version of the film including ‘Wildest Dreams,’ ‘The Archer’ and ‘Long Live’ will be available to rent on demand in the US, Canada & additional countries to be announced soon starting on … you guessed it, December 13.”

The streaming version will include three of the songs cut from the original theatrical release that premiered in October.

Swift played in Sao Paulo, Brazil on Sunday and will break until Feb. 7, when she’ll resume her tour in Tokyo, Japan.

