WATCH: FM100.3 Christmas Concert featuring Eclipse 6 and GENTRI

Nov 28, 2023, 11:58 AM | Updated: 11:59 am

SANDY — FM100.3 presents their Christmas Concert Series at the Shops at South Town from noon to 1 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday.

Tuesday’s concert features two Utah-based groups: Eclipse 6 and GENTRI.

Eclipse is a Utah-based acapella group, that began at Utah State University in 2000. The group consists of: James Case, Paul Hansen, Dan Kartchner, Shayne Taylor, Kevin Jones, Jake Despain. Their website states the group has produced eight albums and performed for groups big and small around the world.

GENTRI, which is short for “The Gentlemen Trio” was started in June 2014 and is comprised of three tenors: Brad Robins, Casey Elliott, and Bradley Quinn Lever and composer Stephen Nelson. Their website explains “To date, GENTRI has released four EP’s and three full-length albums.”

