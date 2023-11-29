Rockfall in Canyonlands closes White Rim Road

MOAB — A large rockfall over the weekend in Canyonlands National Park has resulted in the closure of a section of the White Rim Road.

According to a press release issued by Ranger Karen Garthwait of the National Park Service, the rockfall was caused by weather conditions in the southern Utah national park.

“Precipitation and daily freeze/thaw temperatures triggered a sizeable rockfall,” the press release said.

According to the release, the part of the road damaged is in the Island in the Sky district. With boulders completely blocking traffic, the road is closed between the Labyrinth campsites to the north of the rockfall and Mineral Bottom, where the park’s boundary ends.

Garthwait wrote that “this closure applies to all visitors including vehicle or motorcycle drivers, bicyclists, and hikers.”

The road will remain closed until the Park Service can remove the boulders, repair the road, and determine the stability of the rock formations above it, the press release said.

The press release also noted that winter temperatures often result in the closure of other parts of the park, including the Shafer Trail, the Flint Trail, and other park roads.

The public is advised to refer to the Park’s road conditions page before making arrangements for trips.