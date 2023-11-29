On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Police: Student put teacher in chokehold, attacked others in Kearns High classroom

Nov 28, 2023, 10:43 PM | Updated: 11:34 pm

Lauren Steinbrecher's Profile Picture

BY LAUREN STEINBRECHER


KSLTV.com

KEARNS — A disturbing fight in a Kearns High School classroom Tuesday ended with a student in juvenile detention after police said the student put a teacher in a chokehold, before assaulting two other adults as they tried to free the teacher in front of students.

Sgt. Melody Cutler with Unified Police Department said the incident was traumatizing for students who witnessed it.

“It’s really serious,” she said. “When you look at the realities of a teacher that’s been put in danger, that students even in that classroom were in danger.”

She said that it started when a 14-year-old student walked into class late in the 11 o’clock hour, then got into an argument with his teacher. Cutler said the teacher asked the student to leave.

“They were arguing, and then the teacher went and picked up his things and tried to escort him out of the room, when he grabbed her and put her in a chokehold,” Cutler said.

She described the student as 5-foot 10-inches tall and 300 pounds. Cutler said as the teacher struggled under the chokehold, a school administrator responded with a school resource officer close behind.

The administrator tried to subdue the student, and Cutler said that’s when the student bit the administrator in the back of the head a couple times.

“We have the teacher that he put in a chokehold, the administrator that he was biting, and then during the scuffle as they were trying to get control of him, apparently his shoe came off.”

The student then allegedly used the shoe to continue the attack as the school resource officer walked in the room.

“He was able to pick up that shoe and break free from the other administrators and hit the officer across the face with the shoe,” she said.

The adults eventually got things under control, and no one suffered any serious injuries, according to Cutler, but the event itself was an extremely serious situation she says.

“Given that you have basically a fight going on in this room full of other students, not to mention the trauma that they experience from having to witness these incidents.”

Cutler said the administrator was treated for the bites, and the teacher is recovering. The student was taken to juvenile detention on two felony aggravated assault charges as well as misdemeanor charges that included assault on a police officer, disorderly conduct, interfering with an arrest, and unlawful acts on school grounds.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

"Christmas Street" in Salt Lake City has been an annual tradition since 1947. In 2023, it successfu...

Andrew Adams

Successful fundraising effort helps to continue ‘Christmas Street’ tradition in SLC

With its iconic sign, "Christmas Street" on the city’s east side is once again lit up for the holidays after a successful fundraising effort facilitated some much-needed repairs.

1 hour ago

Cell phone...

Debbie Worthen

Scammers know how to build trust; victim wants to warn others

Jessica Turner, a mother in the midst of Halloween preparations, found herself entangled in a web of deception that would leave her financial world shattered because of a fraudulent phone call.

3 hours ago

Man's picture with details about him...

Daniella Rivera

Sandy case highlights challenges tracking sex offenders who move across state lines

The KSL Investigators have been following the case of a convicted sex offender from California who moved into a Sandy neighborhood but did not show up on Utah's registry for nearly a year. Now, we don't know where he is, but we do know he's not a resident at the latest address he gave to authorities.

3 hours ago

A silver alert has been issued for Arthur Long, last seen driving a silver Kia in St. George, Utah,...

Larry D. Curtis

UPDATE: Police cancel St. George silver alert

Police are asking for help locating a missing 76-year-old Arthur Long

3 hours ago

(Frank Klein, National Park Service)...

Luke Seaver

Rockfall in Canyonlands closes White Rim Road

A large rockfall over the weekend in Canyonlands National Park has resulted in the closure of a section of the White Rim Road.

5 hours ago

A new proposal could pave the way for some very tall buildings to be allowed in the Sugar House are...

Lindsay Aerts

New building proposal seeks to triple height of Sugar House buildings

Harbor Bay Ventures recently bought the Wells Fargo Building on the corner of 2100 South and 1100 East and plans to redevelop it.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Police: Student put teacher in chokehold, attacked others in Kearns High classroom