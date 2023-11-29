Salt Lake City Announced As ‘Preferred Host’ Of 2034 Olympic Games

SALT LAKE CITY – The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced that Salt Lake City is the preferred host city for the 2034 Olympic Games.

The 2034 Games will be a Winter Olympics event.

During a previous IOC meeting, Salt Lake City was the only bid in the running for 2034, and there was no mention of Sapporo, Japan or Vancouver, Canada, cities that had previously expressed some level of interest.

On Wednesday morning an account on X called @SLC2030 posted the eyes emoji, creating excitement across the state.

Back in May of this year, Governer Spencer Cox told Hans and Scotty on KSL Sports Zone that he was “99 percent” sure Utah would host another Olympic games.

2002 Salt Lake Winter Olympics

Salt Lake City played host to the 2002 Olympic Games and must have made its mark the IOC. In 2022, the city celebrated the 20th anniversary of the 2002 Games. The celebration included discounted skate nights, lighting the Cauldron at Rice Eccles Stadium and a winter sports festival in Park City, Utah.

From that celebration it was clear; Utahns are still excited about the Olympics.

From the intense patriotism to the ‘Miracle On Ice’ team lighting the cauldron, Olympic memories live on in the State of Utah.



Olympic Venues In Utah

Many of the competitive venues used for the 2002 Games are still in use today and serve as essential training grounds for future winter athletes.

The Olympic Oval in Kearns is a hot spot for speed skaters and The Olympic Park in Park City hosts bobsleders, luge hopefuls and more.

The state of Utah is primed and ready for another Winter Olympics.

