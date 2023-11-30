On the Site:
A storm and inversion relief is on its way to Utah

Nov 30, 2023, 3:33 PM | Updated: 4:37 pm

The inversion as seen from Salt Lake City on Nov. 29, 2023. (Jack Grimm, KSL TV)...

The inversion as seen from Salt Lake City on Nov. 29, 2023. (Jack Grimm, KSL TV)

(Jack Grimm, KSL TV)

KSL NewsRadio's Profile Picture

BY ADAM SMALL


KSL NewsRadio

SALT LAKE CITY — People should be able to breathe a little bit easier this weekend. A major winter storm is expected to dump snow all over Northern Utah and clear out the nasty air.

The storm arrives Friday morning and will go until Saturday morning with a chance of more snow coming through on Sunday.

National Weather Service Senior Meteorologist Monica Traphagan told KSL Newsradio this storm is expected to drop 2-4 inches of snow in the valleys. Expect 1-2 feet in the mountains with parts of the Cottonwoods pushing 40 inches.

KSL Meteorologist Kevin Eubank said the benches could see 1-8 inches of snow.

Traphagan said the storm will help clear out the pollution that’s built up from this week’s inversion. However,  it might not happen all at once when the storm first arrives Friday. It could take a little time.

