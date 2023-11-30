A storm and inversion relief is on its way to Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — People should be able to breathe a little bit easier this weekend. A major winter storm is expected to dump snow all over Northern Utah and clear out the nasty air.

The storm arrives Friday morning and will go until Saturday morning with a chance of more snow coming through on Sunday.

❄ Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for this upcoming Winter Storm starting Friday afternoon. ⚠This includes the Wasatch Front. ⚠https://t.co/FmlUW31lgE has all the details! #UTwx pic.twitter.com/UKjxYBw4vt — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) November 30, 2023

National Weather Service Senior Meteorologist Monica Traphagan told KSL Newsradio this storm is expected to drop 2-4 inches of snow in the valleys. Expect 1-2 feet in the mountains with parts of the Cottonwoods pushing 40 inches.

KSL Meteorologist Kevin Eubank said the benches could see 1-8 inches of snow.

Traphagan said the storm will help clear out the pollution that’s built up from this week’s inversion. However, it might not happen all at once when the storm first arrives Friday. It could take a little time.