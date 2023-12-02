Child at the center of a Amber Alert in Idaho found dead

VICTOR, Idaho — The 10-month-old boy at the center of an Amber Alert issued Friday by Idaho authorities has been found dead.

Idaho police say the discovery came Saturday morning as the child was found in a 1995 black Chevy Tahoe that had gone off the road and down an embankment in Bonneville County.

The child’s father, Jeremy Albert Best, was located sleeping on the side of the road in a sleeping bag by individuals who were hunting in the area of Kepps Crossing Road near Dam Creek Road. Police say the man was also found not wearing any clothes and was making odd statements.

Best was wanted by the Teton County Sheriff’s Office for homicide. He was placed in a patrol car and treated for injuries until an ambulance from Idaho Falls could arrive.

A short distance from where Best was located, authorities found the vehicle. They say the child was pronounced dead at the scene.

Once given a medical clearance, Best was transported to the Bonneville County Jail where he was booked for the outstanding warrants in Teton County. He will remain incarcerated until arraignment before the court, police say.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho State Police and the Teton County Sheriff’s Office are working together in the investigation.

Early Friday afternoon, Idaho police had issued an Amber Alert for a child who was last scene in the area of 4600 Skyline Loop in Victor. At the time, police said the child was believed to be in “imminent danger” and the suspect was armed and dangerous, and should not be approached.