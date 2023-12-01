Idaho Amber Alert issued after mother found dead, father allegedly abducts 10-month-old son

VICTOR, Idaho — Authorities are searching for a 48-year-old man they say killed his wife in Teton County, Idaho, and fled the area with their 10-month-old son Friday morning. An Amber Alert has been issued, and police say the boy is “believed to be in imminent danger.”

The suspect was identified as Jeremy Albert Best, the husband of 38-year-old Kali Jean Randall. Deputies with the Teton County Sheriff’s Office said they were dispatched to a residence at 4600 Skyline Loop in Victor late Thursday night after a dispatcher heard a disturbance over a 911 call. Deputies found Randall dead at the home and her death is being investigated as a homicide.

Best is believed to have fled the area with their son, Zeke, in a black 1995 Chevrolet Tahoe with Idaho plate No. 1T9349. Deputies said Best is known to have connections to Alpine and Jackson Hole, Wyoming, but his direction of travel was unknown.

Best is believed to be heavily armed and very dangerous. Deputies said anyone with information on the whereabouts of Best, Zeke or the vehicle should call 911 or 208-354-2323 and should not approach Best. Best is 5-foot-11, weighs 245 pounds, has brown hair that is greying, green eyes and a greying beard.