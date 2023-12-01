On the Site:
Idaho Amber Alert issued after mother found dead, father allegedly abducts 10-month-old son

Dec 1, 2023, 9:18 AM | Updated: 10:12 am

Zeke Gregory Best and his father, Jeremy Albert Best are shown. Idaho State Police issued an Amber ...

Zeke Gregory Best and his father, Jeremy Albert Best are shown. Idaho State Police issued an Amber Alert for them after the baby's mother was found dead and Jeremy Best is accused of abducting his son in Victor, Idaho Friday. (Idaho State Police)

(Idaho State Police)

BY JOSH ELLIS


VICTOR, Idaho — Authorities are searching for a 48-year-old man they say killed his wife in Teton County, Idaho, and fled the area with their 10-month-old son Friday morning. An Amber Alert has been issued, and police say the boy is “believed to be in imminent danger.”

The suspect was identified as Jeremy Albert Best, the husband of 38-year-old Kali Jean Randall. Deputies with the Teton County Sheriff’s Office said they were dispatched to a residence at 4600 Skyline Loop in Victor late Thursday night after a dispatcher heard a disturbance over a 911 call. Deputies found Randall dead at the home and her death is being investigated as a homicide.

Best is believed to have fled the area with their son, Zeke, in a black 1995 Chevrolet Tahoe with Idaho plate No. 1T9349. Deputies said Best is known to have connections to Alpine and Jackson Hole, Wyoming, but his direction of travel was unknown.

Best is believed to be heavily armed and very dangerous. Deputies said anyone with information on the whereabouts of Best, Zeke or the vehicle should call 911 or 208-354-2323 and should not approach Best. Best is 5-foot-11, weighs 245 pounds, has brown hair that is greying, green eyes and a greying beard.

A recent photo of Jeremy Best. (Photo: Idaho State Police) Jeremy Best is driving a 1995 black Chevy Tahoe similar to the one in this photo, Idaho State Police say. (Photo: Idaho State Police) (Teton County Sheriff's Office)

Idaho Amber Alert issued after mother found dead, father allegedly abducts 10-month-old son