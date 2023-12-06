Get Gephardt helps a Bountiful homeowner who says he can’t get a roofing company to make a warranty repair

BOUNTIFUL — When Daniel Reeder moved into his Bountiful home, he quickly realized its synthetic, membrane roofing had a problem. Some of its adhesive began peeling.

“Decided that I should probably get that taken care of before the before it really fails and starts leaking,” Reeder said.

In July 2022, an Ogden roofing company coated his roof with a new layer of the synthetic material. That cost him nearly $14,000. But last April – just nine months later – Reeder noticed new cracks in the old trouble spots. No sweat, the roofing company had a solution.

“’We talked to our manufacturer. We’ve got this stuff we’re going to paint on that’ll reinforce it,’” he says a sales rep told him. “And they painted it on.”

Only the stuff they painted on, Reeder says, began peeling off the very next day. No sweat, there’s a ten-year warranty. That is, in theory.

“I have called. I have emailed. I have texted the sales rep,” he said. “It’s been almost impossible to get them to respond to anything.”

And any promises of warranty work he did get, never came through, says Reeder.

Worried he was stuck with a bad roof, he contacted the KSL Investigators.

“We didn’t find out that there was a problem until we got an email from you,” said Jen Silver, owner of Roofing Utah, who spoke to us about what happened with Daniel Reeder’s roof.

She says his sales rep had actually left her company months prior but for whatever reason kept taking his calls.

“He was trying to handle it. And he was in touch with the product manufacturer, and he was doing those things,” Silver said. “The challenge was he wasn’t communicating to me or the office, and he wasn’t communicating to Daniel.”

As to why the repair failed, Silver could not pinpoint the exact cause but says it’s a manufacturing issue. But she didn’t want to subject Reeder to another round of waiting for a warranty claim:

“We just decided to take care of it ourselves and fix it and not worry about going through the manufacturing.”

And just like that, Reeder’s roof has been fixed of its unappealing, peeling problem.

Silver says it’s important for customers of any business to make sure the front office knows when there’s a snag and they’re not getting any help through a sales rep. That helps get a resolution more quickly.