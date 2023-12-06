On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Get Gephardt helps a Bountiful homeowner who says he can’t get a roofing company to make a warranty repair

Dec 5, 2023, 10:45 PM | Updated: 10:48 pm

KSL TV's Profile Picture

BY MATT GEPHARDT SLOAN SCHRAGE


KSLTV.com

BOUNTIFUL — When Daniel Reeder moved into his Bountiful home, he quickly realized its synthetic, membrane roofing had a problem. Some of its adhesive began peeling.

“Decided that I should probably get that taken care of before the before it really fails and starts leaking,” Reeder said.

In July 2022, an Ogden roofing company coated his roof with a new layer of the synthetic material. That cost him nearly $14,000. But last April – just nine months later – Reeder noticed new cracks in the old trouble spots. No sweat, the roofing company had a solution.

“’We talked to our manufacturer. We’ve got this stuff we’re going to paint on that’ll reinforce it,’” he says a sales rep told him. “And they painted it on.”

Only the stuff they painted on, Reeder says, began peeling off the very next day. No sweat, there’s a ten-year warranty. That is, in theory.

“I have called. I have emailed. I have texted the sales rep,” he said. “It’s been almost impossible to get them to respond to anything.”

And any promises of warranty work he did get, never came through, says Reeder.

Worried he was stuck with a bad roof, he contacted the KSL Investigators.

“We didn’t find out that there was a problem until we got an email from you,” said Jen Silver, owner of Roofing Utah, who spoke to us about what happened with Daniel Reeder’s roof.

She says his sales rep had actually left her company months prior but for whatever reason kept taking his calls.

“He was trying to handle it. And he was in touch with the product manufacturer, and he was doing those things,” Silver said. “The challenge was he wasn’t communicating to me or the office, and he wasn’t communicating to Daniel.”

As to why the repair failed, Silver could not pinpoint the exact cause but says it’s a manufacturing issue. But she didn’t want to subject Reeder to another round of waiting for a warranty claim:

“We just decided to take care of it ourselves and fix it and not worry about going through the manufacturing.”

And just like that, Reeder’s roof has been fixed of its unappealing, peeling problem.

Silver says it’s important for customers of any business to make sure the front office knows when there’s a snag and they’re not getting any help through a sales rep. That helps get a resolution more quickly.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Family members on Tuesday were remembering an Air Force major killed in an Osprey crash off of sout...

Andrew Adams

Family members remember Utah Air Force major killed in Osprey crash

Family members on Tuesday were remembering an Air Force major killed in an Osprey crash off of southwestern Japan.

4 hours ago

At a meeting Tuesday night at West High School, roughly 50 parents voiced their concerns over the r...

Debbie Worthen

Parents voice concern over recommended school closures in the Salt Lake City School District

At West High School on Tuesday night, 50 parents took to the microphone to voice their concerns over the recommended closures. Most of the responses were based on Hawthorne and Mary W. Jackson.

4 hours ago

Dozens of high school kids at Layton Christian Academy came to the rescue of a mother and two child...

Dan Rascon

Dozens of teenagers come to the rescue of a mother and her two young children

Dozens of high school kids at Layton Christian Academy came to the rescue of a mother and two children after they were hit and pinned underneath a vehicle.

5 hours ago

FILE: Layton police vehicle. (KSL TV)...

Mark Jones

Mother, two children pinned by vehicle Tuesday in Layton

A mother and her two children were hospitalized pinned under a vehicle Tuesday evening.

7 hours ago

A nurse at Utah Valley Hospital was charged Tuesday with aggravated child abuse involving a 1-month...

Pat Reavy

Nurse arrested, charged with injuring 1-month-old at Provo hospital

A nurse at Utah Valley Hospital has been arrested and charged with being too rough with an infant under his care.

8 hours ago

Gondola rendering...

Roy Burton and Carter Williams, KSL.com

Group suing UDOT to block work on gondola says there are ‘far cheaper commonsense solutions’

A group of individuals and two environmental nonprofits are suing the Utah Department of Transportation to try and halt the construction of a gondola in Little Cottonwood Canyon.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Get Gephardt helps a Bountiful homeowner who says he can’t get a roofing company to make a warranty repair