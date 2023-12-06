Police: two men deported multiple times arrested again on drug charges

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — Two men were arrested after Cottonwood Heights Police confiscated thousands of dollars’ worth of drugs Monday afternoon.

According to Cottonwood Heights Police Department, the suspects, both from Honduras, have been deported multiple times for drug related offenses.

“Here they are back in our community dealing drugs,” Sgt. Gary Young with Cottonwood Heights police said.

It began as a routine traffic stop on 4500 South and Fairbourne Ave. in Murray at approximately 1 p.m. and quickly evolved into a drug bust.

Police discovered 800 pills of fentanyl, 3 ounces of heroine, and half an ounce of crack cocaine inside a silver Ford Fusion, leading to the arrest of 23-year-old Luis Acosta Martinez and 28-year-old Hector Banegas Bustillo.

“These are definitely not personal use quantities. They were larger amounts,” Young said. “These aren’t first time offenders.”

Officers say the suspects also had $2,500 in cash and multiple false IDs including a passport.

According to Sgt. Gary Young, Banegas-Bustillo has been arrested and deported on four previous occasions for drug related offenses while Acosta-Martinez has been arrested and deported twice.

“They get deported, get a free ride home, then come back a few months or years later, get arrested again,” Young said. “This is his fifth time now that [Bustillo] going to be charged … and ideally he would go to prison for any one of his crimes.”

It is unclear what state and when the previous offenses took place, however, Police said Bustillo indicated he had a history of dealing in California.

“So obviously we’re not getting the message to him to stop dealing drugs,” Young said. “In officers conversation, he’s going to stick to California where it’s easier…”

If that wasn’t bad enough, police said the suspects were almost bragging about their rap sheet during the arrest.

“Yeah, they were just saying, ‘Please hurry this up because I have things to do and I will be back slinging dope by Christmas,’” Young said.

But for now, the suspects are behind bars… and Police are hoping the end result of this case will be different.

“I’d like to see less drugs on the street. I really would…,” Young said. “I’d hate to see them just get deported and come back by Christmas and deal more drugs.”

Police said the investigation is ongoing. The suspects each face three counts of drug related charges but more may be pending. The suspects were booked into the Salt Lake County Jail.

“It’s nice to know that we can still arrest bad guys for dealing drugs,” Young said.