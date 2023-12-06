Car hits, seriously injures child on Delta’s Main Street

DELTA — As several children were crossing Main Street in Delta Tuesday, a 12-year-old was hit by a car and seriously injured.

The boy was hit at approximately 2:55 p.m. as the children were trying to cross at 1150 E. on Main, according to Sgt. Cam Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol.

UHP troopers were approximately one mile away and arrived where the collision had taken place to find the boy unconscious. He was taken by air to a hospital.

The child suffered serious injuries, Roden said, though his current condition isn’t known.

Main Street in Delta is part of US Highway 50 that crosses the center of the state and connects with Interstate 15 east of Delta and heads into Nevada west of the city.

