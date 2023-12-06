On the Site:
EDUCATION & SCHOOLS

Dozens of teenagers come to the rescue of a mother and her two young children

Dec 5, 2023, 10:37 PM | Updated: 11:00 pm

Dan Rascon's Profile Picture

BY DAN RASCON


LAYTON — Dozens of high school kids at Layton Christian Academy came to the rescue of a mother and two children after they were hit and pinned underneath a vehicle.

The incident occurred in the parking lot of the school’s parking lot.

One of the children, a 3-year-old girl, was able to free herself. The kids then lifted the car to pull the mom and her 2-year-old son to safety.

Chris Crowder, associate pastor and CEO of the school, is the one who called all the teenagers from inside the school to come help.

“I didn’t really know what was going on,” Crowder said. “I looked across the parking lot and noticed the car and they were screaming and so I ran over there and I look under the car and I see mom and child underneath the car pinned. It was split second. I immediately just ran into the building because I knew I had to get a lot of people to lift this car. We have about 220 domestic kids and over 300 international kids at the school. They just heard me yell. All these kids from different countries just come running out and lift it up.”

Kids running to the scene

School surveillance video of the parking lots shows the kids running out of the school and surround the car to pick it up. An airman from Hill Air Force Base then pulled the mom and child to safety.

“We got to just lift enough to get them out and the kids listened,” Crowder said. “They picked up the car on the one side 20 to 30 kids just an inch or two enough for the air force gentleman was able to pull them out. The kids were heros as well as the gentleman that was there and pulled them out.”The 2-year-old boy was flown to Primary Children’s Hospital. The mom and 3-year-old girl were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

The mom has the most serious of the injuries. She is expected to have to undergo several surgeries.

“Mom took the brunt of it being under the car,” Crowder said. “The car was resting on mom and she had [her boy] in her arms and I think she protected him.”

All three are expected to survive, and Crowder says that’s a miracle.

“Something so routine can turn tragic so quickly,” he said. “It’s a miracle. We have just seen God do so many things here and this is one of them. The car went over all three [of them].”

GoFundMe account has been set up by the school to help the family with medical expenses.

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

