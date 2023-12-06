Taylor Swift is named Time Magazine’s person of the year
Dec 6, 2023, 7:03 AM
(AP Photo/George Walker IV, File)
Members of SAG-AFTRA, the Hollywood actors union, have ratified a new contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents major studios and streamers, the union said on Tuesday.
10 hours ago
Did you watch "Beef" yet? What about "The Bear"? It seems there's always a show or two that maybe you've meant to watch and just haven't gotten around to it yet. Or, a title could have skipped you completely. The Associated Press has compiled a list of 10 TV shows — not ranked and in no particular order
14 hours ago
Ryan Seacrest came to Primary Children's Hospital on Tuesday for the opening of Seacrest Studio, a new area in the hospital lobby designed for patients and caregivers to create programs and broadcast entertainment throughout the hospital.
14 hours ago
The Salt Lake Chinese Choir brings people together from Provo to Ogden, but their influence reaches farther than that.
2 days ago
Beyoncé's concert picture, “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé,” opened in first place with $21 million in North American ticket sales, according to estimates from AMC Theatres Sunday.
3 days ago
A Logan musician who had a traumatic brain injury and lost the ability and drive to make music is taking the stage again, thanks, in part, to his bandmates.
8 days ago
