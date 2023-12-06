On the Site:
ENTERTAINMENT

Taylor Swift is named Time Magazine’s person of the year

Dec 6, 2023, 7:03 AM

FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour" in Nashville, Tenn., May 5, 2023. Sean Kammer, ...

FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour" in Nashville, Tenn., May 5, 2023. Sean Kammer, a South Dakota law professor who typically teaches torts and natural resources, is turning his attention to Taylor Swift next semester. The self-described “Swiftie” wants to draw on music and art to help his students reconsider legal language and craft persuasive arguments. (AP Photo/George Walker IV, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/George Walker IV, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — Is the year of Taylor Swift over now? Not yet.

Time Magazine named Swift its person of the year on Wednesday, a week after Spotify announced she was the most-played artist on the streaming platform.

Swift was picked from a group of nine finalists that included Barbie, King Charles III, and OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman, among others.

“While her popularity has grown across the decades, this is the year that Swift, 33, achieved a kind of nuclear fusion: shooting art and commerce together to release an energy of historic force,” Time said about her selection.

Her year included the wildly popular Eras Tour and concert movie, the release of her reimagined ‘1989’ album, and her closely watched relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. She’s even the subject of college courses.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was Time’s 2022 person of the year.

Entertainment

FILE: Hollywood actors have reached a tentative agreement with the major film and television studio...

Ramishah Maruf and Elizabeth Wagmeister, CNN

Hollywood actors union ratifies new contract with studios

Members of SAG-AFTRA, the Hollywood actors union, have ratified a new contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents major studios and streamers, the union said on Tuesday.

10 hours ago

A young woman and a man with silver hair under a hat sit on a park bench...

ALICIA RANCILIO Associated Press

Top TV of 2023: AP’s selections include ‘Succession,’ ‘Jury Duty,’ ‘Shrinking,’ ‘Swarm’

Did you watch "Beef" yet? What about "The Bear"? It seems there's always a show or two that maybe you've meant to watch and just haven't gotten around to it yet. Or, a title could have skipped you completely. The Associated Press has compiled a list of 10 TV shows — not ranked and in no particular order

14 hours ago

Ryan Seacrest and his sister Meredith Seacrest Leach speak with reporters before the opening of the...

Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com

‘This studio is your place’: Ryan Seacrest opens broadcast studio at Primary Children’s Hospital

Ryan Seacrest came to Primary Children's Hospital on Tuesday for the opening of Seacrest Studio, a new area in the hospital lobby designed for patients and caregivers to create programs and broadcast entertainment throughout the hospital.

14 hours ago

The Salt Lake Chinese Choir brings people together from Provo to Ogden, but their influence reaches...

Erin Cox

First Chinese choir in Utah uses music to break cultural barriers

The Salt Lake Chinese Choir brings people together from Provo to Ogden, but their influence reaches farther than that. 

2 days ago

FILE - Beyonce appears at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on March 14, 2021. Beyoncé ...

Lindsey Bahr, Associated Press

Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ is No. 1 at the box office with $21 million debut

Beyoncé's concert picture, “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé,” opened in first place with $21 million in North American ticket sales, according to estimates from AMC Theatres Sunday.

3 days ago

A Logan musician who had a traumatic brain injury and lost the ability and drive to make music is t...

Peter Rosen

Musician returning to stage following a traumatic brain injury

A Logan musician who had a traumatic brain injury and lost the ability and drive to make music is taking the stage again, thanks, in part, to his bandmates.

8 days ago

