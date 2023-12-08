On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ENTERTAINMENT

Ryan O’Neal, star of ‘Love Story’ and ‘Peyton Place,’ dead

Dec 8, 2023, 4:11 PM

Ryan O'Neal circa 1975: American actor Ryan O'Neal, star of the 1970 tearjerker 'Love Story'. (Phot...

Ryan O'Neal circa 1975: American actor Ryan O'Neal, star of the 1970 tearjerker 'Love Story'. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

(Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY DAN HECHING, CNN


CNN

(CNN) — Oscar-nominated actor Ryan O’Neal, star of several landmark films including “Love Story” and “Paper Moon,” has died, according to his son, Patrick, who posted the news to social media. He was reportedly 82.

“My dad passed away peacefully today, with his loving team by his side supporting him and loving him as he would us,” Patrick O’Neal wrote on Friday.

He added: “My father Ryan O’Neal has always been my hero. I looked up to him and he was always bigger than life.”

CNN has reached out to a representative for Ryan O’Neal.

Ryan O’Neal’s breakout role came in 1964 on the nighttime soap opera “Peyton Place.”

After starring in several TV shows throughout the 1960s, O’Neal made an indelible mark on the movies in the 1970 adaptation of the Erich Segal novel “Love Story,” in which he starred opposite Ali MacGraw. The tearjerker film told the story of a wealthy Ivy Leaguer (Ryan O’Neal) who marries an outspoken and irreverent girl (MacGraw), only to watch her die of a terminal illness. Among other things, it popularized the line, “Love means never having to say you’re sorry.”

The film was a huge hit, providing a major boost to Paramount Pictures (which was being run by MacGraw’s then-husband, Robert Evans), and while it established Ryan O’Neal as a classic leading man – and earned him an Oscar nomination in the process – he also found success in comedy, playing opposite Barbra Streisand in “What’s Up, Doc?” and “The Main Event.”

Ryan O’Neal later starred in a “Love Story” sequel called “Oliver’s Story,” which flopped at the box office.

The actor’s eclectic resume included starring with his daughter, Tatum O’Neal, in “Paper Moon,” for which she won an Academy Award for best supporting actress; and the Stanley Kubrick-directed period piece “Barry Lyndon.”

Off screen, O’Neal had a long relationship with actress and pin-up model Farrah Fawcett, which provided endless fodder for the tabloids. The relationship followed earlier marriages to actresses Joanna Moore and Lee Taylor-Young.

Born in Los Angeles, O’Neal trained to become a professional boxer before he began to pursue acting, appearing in several TV westerns, and eventually landing his regular role on “Peyton Place.”

O’Neal’s more recent credits included recurring roles on the TV shows “Bones” and “Bull,” along with appearances on “Desperate Housewives” and the reboot “90210.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

CNN’s Brian Lowry contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

Entertainment

A still from Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story by Ian BonhÃ´te and Peter Ettedgui, an offici...

Larry D. Curtis

Sundance slate features big names with cinema newcomers in Utah festival’s 40th edition

The titles and summaries of the films that will place Utah and the Sundance Film Festival into the center of the movie world in January were announced Wednesday. The extensive slate of films includes some household names right alongside first-time directors and actors who hope to break into cinema in a big way.

2 days ago

FILE: Producer Norman Lear attends the 33rd Annual Imagen Awards at JW Marriott Los Angeles at L.A....

Lynn Elber, AP Television Writer

Norman Lear, producer of TV’s ‘All in the Family’ and influential liberal advocate, has died at 101

Norman Lear has died. The producer who made TV topical in the 1970s with the sitcom “All in the Family,” died Tuesday night at the age of 101 years old.

2 days ago

FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour" in Nashville, Tenn., May 5, 2023. Sean Kammer, ...

Associated Press

Taylor Swift is named Time Magazine’s person of the year

Time Magazine named Swift its person of the year on Wednesday, a week after Spotify announced she was the most-played artist on the streaming platform.

2 days ago

FILE: Hollywood actors have reached a tentative agreement with the major film and television studio...

Ramishah Maruf and Elizabeth Wagmeister, CNN

Hollywood actors union ratifies new contract with studios

Members of SAG-AFTRA, the Hollywood actors union, have ratified a new contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents major studios and streamers, the union said on Tuesday.

3 days ago

A young woman and a man with silver hair under a hat sit on a park bench...

ALICIA RANCILIO Associated Press

Top TV of 2023: AP’s selections include ‘Succession,’ ‘Jury Duty,’ ‘Shrinking,’ ‘Swarm’

Did you watch "Beef" yet? What about "The Bear"? It seems there's always a show or two that maybe you've meant to watch and just haven't gotten around to it yet. Or, a title could have skipped you completely. The Associated Press has compiled a list of 10 TV shows — not ranked and in no particular order

3 days ago

Ryan Seacrest and his sister Meredith Seacrest Leach speak with reporters before the opening of the...

Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com

‘This studio is your place’: Ryan Seacrest opens broadcast studio at Primary Children’s Hospital

Ryan Seacrest came to Primary Children's Hospital on Tuesday for the opening of Seacrest Studio, a new area in the hospital lobby designed for patients and caregivers to create programs and broadcast entertainment throughout the hospital.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Ryan O’Neal, star of ‘Love Story’ and ‘Peyton Place,’ dead