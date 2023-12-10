On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Spotify CFO announces departure from company days after third round of layoffs

Dec 10, 2023, 12:12 PM

This March 20, 2018, file photo shows the Spotify app on an iPad in Baltimore. Spotify’s chief fi...

This March 20, 2018, file photo shows the Spotify app on an iPad in Baltimore. Spotify’s chief financial officer, Paul Vogel, is leaving next year, the music streaming service said, Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, — just days after the company announced its third round of layoffs for 2023. (Patrick Semansky, Associated Press)

(Patrick Semansky, Associated Press)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

NEW YORK (AP) — Spotify’s chief financial officer will step down next year, according to the music streaming service, just days after it announced its third round of layoffs for 2023.

In a statement announcing CFO Paul Vogel’s departure, CEO Daniel Ek said that the two had “come to the conclusion that Spotify is entering a new phase and needs a CFO with a different mix of experiences.”

Spotify said this week that it would be axing 17% of its global workforce, citing the need to slash costs and become profitable. About 1,500 people will lose their jobs, a spokesperson confirmed.

Shortly after the layoffs were announced Monday, Spotify’s stock jumped about 8%. On Tuesday, Vogel moved to sell more than $9.3 million worth of shares, according to securities filings.

Two other senior executives also cashed in over $1.6 million in shares, The Guardian reported.

The Associated Press reached out to Spotify for further comment on Friday.

Vogel will leave Spotify on March 31. Ben Kung, who currently serves as vice president of financial planning and analysis, “will take on expanded responsibilities” in the interim as Spotify searches for a successor externally, the company said in a blog post.

Stockholm-based Spotify posted a net loss of 462 million euros (about $500 million) for the nine months to September. The company announced in January that it was axing 6% of total staff. In June, it cut staff by another 2%, or about 200 workers, mainly in its podcast division.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

Amber Gardner looks at the debris from a friend's destroyed house in the West Creek Farms neighborh...

Kristin M. Hall, The Associated Press

Tennessee residents clean up after severe weekend storms killed 6 people and damaged neighborhoods

Central Tennessee residents and emergency workers cleaned up Sunday from severe weekend storms and tornadoes that killed six people and sent dozens more to the hospital while damaging buildings, turning over vehicles and knocking out power to tens of thousands.

55 seconds ago

Secretary of State Antony Blinken appears on CNN's "State of the Union" on December 10. (CNN)...

By Jack Forrest and Sam Fossum, CNN

Blinken calls sexual violence inflicted by Hamas ‘beyond anything I’ve seen’

Secretary of State Antony Blinken forcefully condemned Hamas for sexual violence during the Oct. 7 attacks, and criticized those who were not quick enough to do the same.

2 hours ago

FILE - This Jan. 22, 2018, file photo, shows Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s birth home which is oper...

Brianna Chavez

Utahn recounts how attempted arson at the birth home of Martin Luther King Jr. was prevented

Several bystanders, including two from Utah, were able to prevent a 26-year-old woman from burning down the birth home of Martin Luther King Jr. Thursday evening. The incident has since sparked national attention.

17 hours ago

emergency lights...

Andy Rose, CNN

Three people killed, including child, after tornado strikes Tennessee

A tornado that cut through Clarksville, Tennessee, Saturday evening left at least three people dead, the county officials said.

19 hours ago

Liz Magill, President of University of Pennsylvania (Kevin Dietsch, Getty Images)...

Matt Egan, CNN

University of Pennsylvania president resigns after hearing on antisemitism

In a stunning downfall for the leader of one of the world’s most prestigious universities, Liz Magill, the president of University of Pennsylvania, voluntarily stepped down from the helm of the Ivy League school on Saturday following a torrent of criticism for her testimony about antisemitism on Capitol Hill Tuesday.

19 hours ago

Elon Musk may restore Alex Jones account on X. (Reuters)...

Clare Duffy, CNN

Elon Musk signals he will restore the X account of notorious conspiracy theorist Alex Jones

Elon Musk signaled Saturday that he would restore the account of right-wing extremist Alex Jones on X, formerly known as Twitter, reversing a 2018 decision by the company’s previous management to deplatform the notorious conspiracy theorist after he repeatedly broke rules prohibiting harassment and hate.

21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Spotify CFO announces departure from company days after third round of layoffs