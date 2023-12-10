Bills TE Dalton Kincaid Swaps Jerseys With Chiefs Star Travis Kelce

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Utes tight end and current Buffalo Bills rookie Dalton Kincaid shared a special moment with future hall of famer Travis Kelce after the two faced each other in Week 14.

The Chiefs hosted the Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri on Sunday, December 10.

Kincaid and the Bills narrowly defeated Kelce and the Chiefs, 20-17.

Following the contest, the former Utah standout swapped jerseys with Kelce.

Kincaid jokingly shared that the rookie’s special moment with Kelce drew some jealousy out of fellow Bills tight end Dawson Knox.

In addition to their jersey exchange, the tight ends shared in gift-giving at Kelce’s Tight End University earlier this year. Kincaid passed out friendship bracelets to fellow NFL tight ends, including Kelce.

Kincaid finished the game with five receptions for 21 yards. He also had posted a tackle as a defender.

The former Ute entered the game having recorded 61 catches for 495 yards and two touchdowns this season.

With the win, the Bills improved their record to 7-6 this season.

Buffalo’s next game is at home against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, December 17 at 2:25 p.m. (MT). on FOX and NFL Sunday Ticket.

About Dalton Kincaid

Prior to his time at the University of Utah, the Las Vegas, Nevada native was a standout player at San Diego. Kincaid played for the Toreros from 2018-19. During his San Diego career, the tight end recorded over 1,000 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns.

After playing two seasons at San Diego, Kincaid transferred to Utah after the 2019 season.

In his first season in Salt Lake City, the tight end saw limited action. In 2021, Kincaid helped the Utes with 36 catches for 510 yards and eight touchdowns.

Last season, Kincaid broke out and hauled in 70 catches for 890 yards and eight touchdowns.

At Utah, the tight end had a total of 107 receptions for 1,414 yards and 16 touchdowns.

The offensive standout helped Utah capture back-to-back Pac-12 Conference titles in his final two seasons with the program. Utah had a 23-10 overall record with Kincaid on the roster.

