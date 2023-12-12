‘Unite and Light’ Christmas lights display drawing the attention of many people for a good cause

SALT LAKE CITY — A massive Christmas lights display quietly going up on Salt Lake City’s east side has been leaving everyone curious for

blocks away.

Crews have been busy at work for nearly two weeks on the display between 1900 East and 2000 East on Michigan Avenue.



“When we moved here, we started lighting up our tree for about two years,” said organizer Chelsea Teerlink. “My husband was like, ‘Wouldn’t it be a great idea if we lit the whole street, and kind of got everyone together for a cause.'”

Organizers are calling the event “Unite and Light.”

The lights will be on between Dec. 20-24 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Additionally, there will be a block party on Dec. 21, which is free to all foot traffic. The event will serve benefit Serve Refugees, Unsheltered Utah and The Family Promise.