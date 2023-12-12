On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

‘Unite and Light’ Christmas lights display drawing the attention of many people for a good cause

Dec 11, 2023, 10:39 PM | Updated: 10:41 pm

A massive Christmas lights display quietly going up on Salt Lake City's east side has been leaving ...

A massive Christmas lights display quietly going up on Salt Lake City's east side has been leaving everyone curious for  blocks away. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Andrew Adams's Profile Picture

BY ANDREW ADAMS


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A massive Christmas lights display quietly going up on Salt Lake City’s east side has been leaving everyone curious for blocks away.

Crews have been busy at work for nearly two weeks on the display between 1900 East and 2000 East on Michigan Avenue.“When we moved here, we started lighting up our tree for about two years,” said organizer Chelsea Teerlink. “My husband was like, ‘Wouldn’t it be a great idea if we lit the whole street, and kind of got everyone together for a cause.'”

(KSL TV) (KSL TV)

Organizers are calling the event “Unite and Light.”

The lights will be on between Dec. 20-24 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Additionally, there will be a block party on Dec. 21, which is free to all foot traffic. The event will serve benefit Serve Refugees, Unsheltered Utah and The Family Promise.

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Rhyley Brundy suffered a lacerated liver and lung, but his mother’s insurance denied coverage for...

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage, KSL TV

‘Medically necessary’: Conflict between hospital and insurance company leaves Utah family owing over $30K

A Coalville family says an emergency surgery helped save their son’s life. Yet, their insurance company denied coverage saying the procedure was not medically necessary. Left owing tens-of-thousands of dollars, the family decided to Get Gephardt.

21 minutes ago

In downtown Salt Lake City, the Gallivan Center shines with the glow of a menorah, symbolizing the ...

Debbie Worthen

‘Project Menorah’ is uniting people of all faiths to support the Jewish community

In downtown Salt Lake City, the Gallivan Center shines with the glow of a menorah, symbolizing the unity and resilience of the Jewish community on the fifth night of Hanukkah.

35 minutes ago

A 26-year-old woman suffered a lower leg injury in a hiking accident Sunday at Arches National Park...

Mark Jones

Woman injured in hiking accident at Arches National Park

A 26-year-old woman suffered a lower leg injury in a hiking accident Sunday at Arches National Park.

2 hours ago

Hate crimes are the topic of discussion across Salt Lake County. It comes after a nail salon was va...

Brianna Chavez

Salt Lake City Police, other community partners encourage people to report hate crimes

Hate crimes are the topic of discussion across Salt Lake County. It comes after a nail salon was vandalized and left with a hate-filled message on the walls last week.

4 hours ago

a trail with steep and plentiful switchbacks...

Larry D. Curtis

Zion National Park announces dates for Angel’s Landing applications — here’s how to get yours

Hiking to Angels Landing, one of Zion National Park's most popular destinations, is strenuous, but with some scheduling, getting a required permit doesn't have to be the difficult part.

4 hours ago

A Utah mother is in the process of recovering thousands of dollars after a brazen theft in broad da...

Shara Park

Woman trying to recover thousands of dollars after a brazen theft

A Utah mother is in the process of recovering thousands of dollars after a brazen theft in broad daylight.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

‘Unite and Light’ Christmas lights display drawing the attention of many people for a good cause