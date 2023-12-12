On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
LOCAL NEWS

‘Project Menorah’ is uniting people of all faiths to support the Jewish community

Dec 11, 2023, 10:32 PM | Updated: 10:37 pm

Debbie Worthen's Profile Picture

BY DEBBIE WORTHEN


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — In downtown Salt Lake City, the Gallivan Center shines with the glow of a menorah, symbolizing the unity and resilience of the Jewish community on the fifth night of Hanukkah.

Leaders from both the Jewish and broader community have come together, emphasizing a shared commitment to combatting recent challenges and promoting inclusivity.

Miles away, a new and heartwarming movement “Project Menorah” is gaining momentum on social media, encouraging people of all faiths to extend their love and support to the Jewish community.

“This year has felt uniquely somber,” said Alex Shapiro, the executive director of the United Jewish Federation of Utah. “Since October 7, the daily lives of many in the community have been filled with worry, strain, anger, and mourning.”

As the menorah stands illuminated, it becomes a symbol not only of Hanukkah, but hopefully one of love and acceptance.

In its second year, Salt Lake City and Jewish leaders have come together for the annual menorah lighting. Rabbi Samuel Spector has stressed the profound significance of the ceremony, especially during these challenging times. He expressed pride in being a part of Salt Lake City, a city that resoundingly rejects anti-Semitism and all forms of hate.

The creation of Project Menorah

In Los Angeles, Adam Kulbersh, a Jewish resident, shares his hesitation about displaying a menorah in his window due to recent events. Concerned about his safety, Kulbersh discussed his fears with a friend in Florida, leading to the creation of “Project Menorah.”

This viral movement encourages people of diverse faiths to include a menorah in their holiday decorations, serving as a gesture of love and solidarity with the Jewish community.

Kulbersh’s hope is simple:

“I want people to put a menorah in their window this December as a show of solidarity with the Jewish community,” he said.

Back in Salt Lake City, Spector feels blessed to live in a city that vehemently rejects anti-Semitism – and the lighting ceremony at the Public Safety Building on Monday night stands as a testament to the rejection of hate, embracing diversity, and fostering an environment where all can celebrate their faiths together.

