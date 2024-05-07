On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
KSL Give-A-Thon
Weekend traffic alert for Davis County
LOCAL NEWS

Sandy flag business is offering discounts to encourage support of fallen officer’s family

May 7, 2024, 12:33 PM | Updated: 12:36 pm

Karah Brackin's Profile Picture

BY KARAH BRACKIN


SANDY — Many Utahns are displaying flags to show their support for the loved ones of Sgt. Bill Hooser, who was killed in the line of duty Sunday.

Colonial Flag, a Sandy business, is very busy trying to make that possible for even more families.

In this situation, Colonial Flag is selling flags at a discount, hoping that the extra money saved and not spent on the flag itself can instead be donated to the family.

An American flag with a blue line across it, signifying support of law enforcement.

An American flag with a blue line across it, signifying support of law enforcement. (KSL TV)

Jacob Swenson, COO of Colonial Flag, said on Monday morning that dozens of calls came in from people wanting to buy and fly an American or blue line flag.

“Flags are powerful symbols. They’re very meaningful, and we wanted people to have an opportunity to get their flags and fly ‘em – especially show support for the fallen officer,” Swenson said.

Swenson laying out a blue line flag.

Swenson laying out a blue line flag. (KSL TV)

He said his employee’s hands are always moving swiftly in the sewing room.

“We call it the tank,” Swenson said.

This week, there is more activity as communities want to honor Sgt. Hooser.

“We have a printer upstairs, and he’s starting to print those U.S. flags with the blue line in the middle,” Swenson said.

A sewer at Colonial Flag in Sandy creating flags for customers

A sewer at Colonial Flag in Sandy creating flags for customers. (KSL TV)

Swenson said they have gotten calls from groups planning to do memorial rides. In one case, a flag was ordered in the morning — sewn, picked up, and now flying — all on the same day.

Colonial Flag sold around a hundred flags over the last couple of days. On Tuesday, only a small pile of the blue line flag was left. Swenson said this is a sign of a state coming together in support.

“Knowing that we’re able to quickly get on those things and get flags quickly into the hands of the people who need it so they can make an impact in the community feels really good,” Swenson said.

Swenson said they are working to have more blue line flags ready by Tuesday afternoon.

