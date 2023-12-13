On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
LOCAL NEWS

Casey Scott surprises Utah drivers with free gas cards and candy

Dec 13, 2023, 12:19 PM

Casey Scott's Profile Picture

BY CASEY SCOTT


SALT LAKE CITY — It’s Wednesday, which means KSL TV’s Casey Scott was out and about to surprise a few lucky drivers with free $50 gas cards!

Local News

The Salt Lake City School District and Salt Lake Education Foundation announced their launch of two...

Karah Brackin

Salt Lake City School District announces two new education initiatives

The Salt Lake City School District and Salt Lake Education Foundation announced their launch of two new education initiatives on Wednesday morning.

32 minutes ago

FILE (Photo by Jeff Schear/Getty Images for Pizza Hut)...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Man arrested in pizza delivery robberies investigation

A man has been arrested after police say he had pizza delivered to him three times in a week, and robbed the delivery driver each time.

1 hour ago

FILE — The Kane County Sheriff's Office took four people into custody Friday following a traffic...

Eliza Pace

Two in custody for possession of over 100 pounds of illegal drugs, police say

Two people were arrested on suspicion of possession of over 100 pounds combined of Fentanyl, Meth, and Cocaine.

1 hour ago

KSL TV

Midvale woman accused of yelling racist vulgarities taken into custody

A woman accused of yelling racist profanities at a Midvale woman and her family was taken into custody Tuesday night, according to Midvale Mayor Marcus Stevenson.

2 hours ago

The Bangkok Thailand Temple at dusk surrounded by skyscrapers in Bangkok. (The Church of Jesus Chri...

Josh Ellis

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to open missionary training center in Thailand

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced it will open a new missionary training center in Bangkok, Thailand, in 2024.

3 hours ago

An very special performance of "The Nutcracker" hits the stage Wednesday at Ogden’s Peery Egyptia...

Debbie Worthen and Larry D. Curtis

Special performance of ‘The Nutcracker’ adds jazz twist Wednesday in Ogden

An very special performance of "The Nutcracker" hits the stage Wednesday at Ogden’s Peery Egyptian theater, a jazzy twist on the original ballet production.

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

