Casey Scott surprises Utah drivers with free gas cards and candy
Dec 13, 2023, 12:19 PM
SALT LAKE CITY — It’s Wednesday, which means KSL TV’s Casey Scott was out and about to surprise a few lucky drivers with free $50 gas cards!
The Salt Lake City School District and Salt Lake Education Foundation announced their launch of two new education initiatives on Wednesday morning.
32 minutes ago
A man has been arrested after police say he had pizza delivered to him three times in a week, and robbed the delivery driver each time.
1 hour ago
Two people were arrested on suspicion of possession of over 100 pounds combined of Fentanyl, Meth, and Cocaine.
1 hour ago
A woman accused of yelling racist profanities at a Midvale woman and her family was taken into custody Tuesday night, according to Midvale Mayor Marcus Stevenson.
2 hours ago
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced it will open a new missionary training center in Bangkok, Thailand, in 2024.
3 hours ago
An very special performance of "The Nutcracker" hits the stage Wednesday at Ogden’s Peery Egyptian theater, a jazzy twist on the original ballet production.
11 hours ago
