On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

FAILURE TO PROTECT

Audit prompted by KSL Investigation confirms hundreds of convicted sex offenders missing from Utah’s registry

Dec 14, 2023, 10:10 PM | Updated: 10:30 pm

An internal audit of Utah’s Sex Offender Registry not only confirmed a recent KSL Investigation t...

An internal audit of Utah’s Sex Offender Registry not only confirmed a recent KSL Investigation that found convicted sex offenders missing from the registry, but revealed the number of people who did not appear on the registry is higher than we initially knew. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Daniella Rivera's Profile Picture

BY DANIELLA RIVERA


Daniella Rivera

SALT LAKE CITY — An internal audit of Utah’s Sex Offender Registry confirmed what a recent KSL investigation uncovered: more than 100 convicted sex offenders were missing from the registry.

For over a year, the KSL Investigators reviewed Utah’s registry, cross-referencing it with public records from Utah’s parole board, online court records, inmate databases, and information gathered by knocking on doors in several neighborhoods.

While people with criminal convictions that require them to be on the registry do sometimes attempt to skirt the law, the KSL Investigators found many were in compliance and did register, but the state failed to publish their profiles for the public to see.

Utah law tasks the Department of Corrections with maintaining the registry.

“This is important information that needs to be accurate,” said Utah Department of Corrections Executive Director Brian Redd during a recent interview with the KSL Investigators. “And we’re committed to that.”

Utah Department of Corrections Executive Director Brian Redd participates in an interview with the KSL Investigators in November 2023

Utah Department of Corrections Executive Director Brian Redd participates in an interview with the KSL Investigators in November 2023. (KSL TV, Josh Szymanik)

In response to questions from the KSL Investigators and concerns raised during a legislative hearing in September, Redd ordered an internal audit of the registry.

The results of the audit revealed the number of people who were not appearing on the public side of the online registry was higher than initially known.

That audit found that “6% of individuals who should have been published were not,” which means the information of hundreds of offenders was accessible to law enforcement but not the public.

While the number of people on Utah’s registry fluctuates, on one day this week, the department said there were 8,279 total registered offenders in Utah. Six percent of that number comes out to nearly 500 people.

In response to findings by the KSL Investigators, corrections officials explained an administrative backlog was causing the delays in making offender profiles available to the public.

A department spokesperson noted Thursday that work to update the registry and publish all offenders is ongoing, and “good progress” has been made since the audit was conducted in October.

Redd said it appears the registry unit was underfunded. The audit noted workload challenges and staff retention issues were contributing factors. It also found the unit prioritized completing a multi-step process to verify offenders’ information over publishing their entries.

A current workflow chart shared with the KSL Investigators notes several steps of confirmation and review are required in some cases before an offender’s profile can be published on the registry.

The current process Utah's Department of Corrections uses to verify and publish the information of people with criminal convictions that require them to be on the registry.

The current process Utah’s Department of Corrections uses to verify and publish the information of people with criminal convictions that require them to be on the registry. (Courtesy: Utah Department of Corrections)

“Do we need to add more resources? Do we need to change processes? Do we need to streamline? We’re looking at all of those things right now,” said Redd.

The audit did not determine how long there has been a backlog, but the KSL Investigators’ findings indicate people have been missing from the registry for more than a year. We first approached the Department of Corrections with a list of names of people potentially missing from the registry in July 2022.

At the time, nothing changed. The KSL Investigators continued working to independently verify that offenders were missing, and more than a year later, confirmed many names on the initial list provided to corrections officials should have appeared on the registry.

Dan Blanchard, former Director of the Utah Department of Corrections Adult Probation and Parole Division, previously told the KSL Investigators that a thorough check of the list we provided in 2022 is “something that [the department] should have done at the time.”

“We’re focused on moving forward and getting it right,” said Redd, who was appointed to his role in May of this year.

“It’s important for the public to know that we care that this registry is accurate, that the staff that work on this registry care it’s accurate, and it’s my responsibility to make sure they have the resources, the training, the support to get that done,” Redd told the KSL Investigators.

He confirmed in order to address the backlog, the department has hired four temporary part-time employees to assist the registry unit in getting caught up.

“We’re committed to getting every single individual that should be on the registry on the registry,” Redd said.

Later this year, the job of maintaining the registry is set to move from the Department of Corrections to the Department of Public Safety. Redd said he intends to turn over a registry that is up to date.

Have you experienced something you think just isn’t right? The KSL Investigators want to help. Submit your tip at investigates@ksl.com or 385-707-6153 so we can get working for you.

KSL 5 TV Live

Meet the KSL Investigators

Failure to Protect

Cami Johnson reported to police in 2017 that she was drugged and sexually assaulted by her ex-husba...

Daniella Rivera

Sexual assault survivor says delays in police investigation allowed perpetrator to attack a teenager

A Utah woman said delays in properly investigating her report of sexual assault allowed her perpetrator to remain free and attack a teenage girl more than a year later. The KSL Investigators examined the timeline of multiple investigations involving the same man.

14 days ago

Utah’s newly created Sex Offense Management Board, created in response to a KSL Investigation, re...

Daniella Rivera

Newly created sex offense management board looking into issues with Utah’s registry

Utah’s Sex Offense Management Board is looking into issues with the state’s registry and discussed a recent KSL Investigation during its public meeting on Wednesday.

1 month ago

Utah online sex offender registry...

Daniella Rivera & Keira Fairmont, KSL TV

‘Not acceptable’: KSL investigation reveals 100+ sex offenders missing from registry, prompts internal audit

The Utah Department of Corrections is auditing the state’s sex offender registry and hiring additional staff after the KSL Investigators discovered more than 100 convicted sex offenders missing from the registry.

2 months ago

Joshua Homer at a court appearance....

Daniella Rivera & Keira Fairmont

New sexual assault charges filed against accused serial rapist at center of KSL Investigation

An accused serial rapist at the center of a KSL Investigation is facing additional sexual assault charges.

2 months ago

Utah Board of Pardons and Parole...

Daniella Rivera

Utahn says she wasn’t told her perpetrator was up for release, Utah parole board promises to do better

A survivor of sexual abuse said Utah’s Board of Pardons and Parole has repeatedly failed to notify her about her assailant’s parole hearings.

2 months ago

Salt Lake City police body camera video shows Megan speaking with officers and medics in March 202...

Annie Knox and Daniella Rivera

Utahns most vulnerable to sexual assault face doubt, stigmas in reporting

In this Failure to Protect report, a Utah woman told the KSL Investigators that police failed to fully investigate her report of a violent crime. Her experience shows the many barriers Utahns like her face in reporting sexual assault.

2 months ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Audit prompted by KSL Investigation confirms hundreds of convicted sex offenders missing from Utah’s registry