On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Four Days After Losing 3-0, Raiders Set Franchise Scoring Record, Beat Chargers

Dec 14, 2023, 10:03 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Four days after losing 3-0, the Las Vegas Raiders scored 42 points by halftime, didn’t let the Los Angeles Chargers cross midfield until the third quarter and rolled to a record-setting 63-21 victory on Thursday night.

RELATED STORIES

Raiders crush Chargers on Thursday Night Football

The Raiders set a franchise scoring record, topping the team’s 59-14 victory at Denver on Oct. 24, 2010. It was the most points allowed by the Chargers, who previously gave up 57 to the St. Louis Rams on Oct. 1, 2000.

The Raiders led 42-0 at halftime, just three points shy of the NFL record for halftime margin that was set in 2009 when New England led Tennessee 45-0. The 42-point margin has been matched two other times — by Green Bay over Chicago in 2014 and the Packers over Tampa Bay in 1983. Las Vegas also tied the franchise record for points in a half, set in 1969 against Buffalo.

The halftime deficit was the biggest in Chargers history. They trailed the Patriots 31-0 in 1997.

It was a stunning turnaround for the Raiders (6-8), who gave up only a field goal Sunday against Minnesota but still lost, amassing 202 yards. Las Vegas had 283 yards by halftime against the Chargers (5-9). The Raiders led 63-7 before two late touchdowns for LA.

Aidan O’Connell threw all four of his touchdown passes in the first half, and he finished with 248 yards passing. Davante Adams caught eight passes for 101 yards a TD, his first 100-yard game since Week 3 against Pittsburgh.

Las Vegas’ defense scored second-half touchdowns on a fumble recovery and interception, the first time the Raiders scored two defensive TDs since 2006 against the Steelers.

Los Angeles quarterback Easton Stick, making his first start in place of the injured Justin Herbert, completed 23 of 32 passes for 257 yards, with three touchdowns and an interception.

The heat figures to be turned up on Chargers coach Brandon Staley after his team got blown out by a team that was on a three-game losing streak. Los Angeles has lost five of six games.

The Chargers were sloppy, turning the ball over three times in the first half. Each led to a Raiders touchdown.

“Just wasn’t good enough,” Staley said in a televised halftime interview. “That wasn’t us out there.”

Las Vegas comfortable enough to run three successive gadget plays at one point in the second quarter. Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers completed a pass to Davante Adams, receiver Tre Tucker was given the ball on a running play and then Brandon Bolden scored on a 26-yard run out of the wildcat formation. It was his first touchdown since late in the 2021 season.

To open the second half, Meyers hooked up with Adams again, this time on a 3-yard touchdown pass for a 49-0 lead.

Los Angeles finally broke through on its next possession when Stick found Joshua Palmer for a 79-yard touchdown. That was the first time the Chargers made it past the 50.

INJURIES

Chargers: WR Keenan Allen (heel) did not play. LB Kenneth Murray Jr. (shoulder) went out in the second quarter, but returned. CB Essang Bassey left with a concussion and C/G Will Clapp with a knee injury.

Raiders: RB Josh Jacobs (quadriceps), LT Kolton Miller (shoulder) and C Andre James (ankle) did not play. LB Divine Deablo suffered an ankle injury.

UP NEXT

Chargers: Host Buffalo on Dec. 23.

Raiders: At AFC West rival Kansas City on Christmas Day.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Win Coach’s Challenge After Walker Kessler Blocks Deandre Ayton

Will Hardy won a coach's challenge after Jazz center Walker Kessler blocked a shot by Deandre Ayton during Utah's game against the Blazers.

28 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Forward Taylor Hendricks Drains Pull-Up Three Against Blazers

Jazz rookie Taylor Hendricks knocked down a three-pointer on a pull-up shot from beyond the arc during Utah's game against the Trail Blazers.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Talen Horton-Tucker Dunks On Deandre Ayton During Jazz-Blazers Game

Jazz guard Talen Horton-Tucker threw down a monstrous slam dunk over Deandre Ayton during Utah's game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

MRI Reveals Keyonte George Avoided Serious Foot Injury

Jazz rookie Keyonte George avoided a serious foot injury and will be reevaluated when the team returns from its current two-game road trip.

7 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Red Rocks Start Season Ranked No. 1 In Pac-12, No. 4 In Country

Utah gymnastics is expected to be one of the top teams in the country in 2024 starting ranked No. 1 in the Pac-12 and No. 4 in the country.

7 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Down Four Starters Against Trail Blazers

The Utah Jazz will be without four starters when they face the rested Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Four Days After Losing 3-0, Raiders Set Franchise Scoring Record, Beat Chargers