On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ENTERTAINMENT

Matthew Perry died from effects of drug ketamine, coroner says

Dec 15, 2023, 2:52 PM

File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The Emmy-nomina...

File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The Emmy-nominated “Friends” actor whose sarcastic, but lovable Chandler Bing was among television’s most famous and quotable characters died Oct. 28, 2023. (Photo by Brian Ach/Invision/AP)
Credit: Brian Ach/Invision/AP

(Photo by Brian Ach/Invision/AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ANDREW DALTON, AP ENTERTAINMENT WRITER


LOS ANGELES (AP) — Matthew Perry died from the acute effects of the anesthetic ketamine, according to the results of an autopsy on the 54-year-old “Friends” actor released Friday.

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner said in the autopsy report that Perry also drowned in “the heated end of pool,” but that it was a secondary factor in his Oct. 28 death, deemed an accident.

Matthew Perry, ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54

The report says coronary artery disease and buprenorphine, which is used to treat opioid use disorder, also contributed.

Perry was declared dead after being found unresponsive at his home in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. Investigators performed an autopsy the following day.

KSL 5 TV Live

Entertainment

André Braugher attends "The Good Fight" Series Finale Red Carpet & Event on November 02, 2022 in N...

Associated Press

Andre Braugher died from lung cancer, rep for TV star says

Andre Braugher's cause of death has been revealed. His publicist says Thursday that the actor died from lung cancer.

1 day ago

An very special performance of "The Nutcracker" hits the stage Wednesday at Ogden’s Peery Egyptia...

Debbie Worthen and Larry D. Curtis

Special performance of ‘The Nutcracker’ adds jazz twist Wednesday in Ogden

An very special performance of "The Nutcracker" hits the stage Wednesday at Ogden’s Peery Egyptian theater, a jazzy twist on the original ballet production.

3 days ago

Man in front of a purple paper background...

Associated Press

Andre Braugher, Emmy-winning actor who starred in ‘Homicide’ and ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine,’ dies at 61

Andre Braugher, the Emmy-winning actor best known for his roles on the series "Homicide: Life on The Street" and "Brooklyn 99." Braugher's publicist Jennifer Allen said he died Monday at age 61.

3 days ago

This March 20, 2018, file photo shows the Spotify app on an iPad in Baltimore. Spotify’s chief fi...

Mary Culbertson

Spotify CFO announces departure from company days after third round of layoffs

Spotify’s chief financial officer, Paul Vogel, is leaving next year, the music streaming service said — just days after the company announced its third round of layoffs for 2023.

5 days ago

Greta Gerwig in Los Angeles on Dec. 3. (Emma McIntyre, Getty Images.)...

Lisa Respers France, CNN

This celeb had the best year ever. And no, it’s not Taylor Swift or Beyoncé

Greta Gerwig has gone from actress to writer/producer/director and, this year, the helmer of the the buzziest movie of 2023, “Barbie.”

6 days ago

Ryan O'Neal circa 1975: American actor Ryan O'Neal, star of the 1970 tearjerker 'Love Story'. (Phot...

Dan Heching, CNN

Ryan O’Neal, star of ‘Love Story’ and ‘Peyton Place,’ dead

Oscar-nominated actor Ryan O’Neal, star of several landmark films including “Love Story” and “Paper Moon,” has died at age 82.

7 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Matthew Perry died from effects of drug ketamine, coroner says