On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LORI VALLOW & CHAD DAYBELL

Idaho court denies Chad Daybell’s motions to strike death penalty

Dec 20, 2023, 5:34 PM | Updated: 6:35 pm

FILE — Chad Daybell watches during Lori Vallow's extradition hearing in Hawaii on Feb. 21, 2020....

Chad Daybell watches during Lori Vallow's extradition hearing in Hawaii on Feb. 21, 2020.

Larry D. Curtis's Profile Picture

BY LARRY D. CURTIS


KSLTV.com

An Idaho court has denied Chad Guy Daybell‘s motions to strike the death penalty in his murder trial scheduled for 2024.

The Fremont County Court denied both parts of the two-pronged legal effort to take away the possibility of being put to death if he is found guilty of multiple murders. He faces murder charges for his late wife Tammy Daybell and charges for the deaths of the children of his current wife Lori Vallow Daybell, convicted of murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

READ MORE: Click here for complete coverage of the Lori Vallow Daybell trial

The remains of those children — Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow — were found on Chad Daybell’s property on June 9, 2020. He was arrested that day and was initially charged with conspiracy to commit murder in the deaths of the children with first-degree murder charges coming later, after he was in custody.

The judge denied the motion to strike the death penalty based on relative culpability and the claim that Daybell is being disproportionally punished for waiving his right to a speedy trial.

On the first motion to strike the death penalty based on relative culpability, the judge wrote:

The Court has carefully reviewed the cited authority by Daybell and the State and finds that the case law does not suggest that degrees of culpability are appropriately determined by courts ahead of trial. To do so would defy the fundamental right to a fair trial by a jury of one’s peers.

And also stated:

… the salient point remains: it is the duty of jurors, not this Court, to determine the facts of this case——including deliberating about whether the State meets its burden to prove beyond reasonable doubt that Daybell is guilty of the mirroring charges raised against both Daybell and Vallow.

In the second motion Daybell’s legal team claimed he was being punished by facing the death penalty because he waived his right to a speedy trial, while his wife Lori Vallow Daybell, did not face the death penalty and did not waive her right to a speedy trial.

In the ruling the court states:

Retaining the death penalty as a sentencing option is, in no uncertain terms, neither punitive nor resultant for Daybell having waived his right to speedy trial. The ability of the State to seek capital punishment in Daybell’s upcoming trial was a foreseeable result when the cases were severed.

The full document is at the end of this story. It further states:

Neither will the Court invade the province of the jury to determine the facts of this case or stand inviolate of Idaho’s capital punishment statutes. The State of Idaho is well within its express enumerated power to seek the death penalty and has maintained its intention to do so throughout this case.

Chad Daybell was born in Provo, Utah and lived in Springville, graduating from Brigham Young University after studying communication.

He faces charges of:

  • First-degree murder for the death of Tammy Daybell.
  • First-degree murder for the death of Tylee Ryan.
  • First-degree murder for the death of J.J. Vallow.
  • Conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and grand theft by deception for the death of Tylee Ryan.
  • Conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and grand theft by deception for the death of J.J. Vallow.
  • Conspiracy to commit first-degree murder for the death of Tammy Daybell.
  • Insurance fraud for a life insurance policy he held on Tammy Daybell. He received payment after her death.
  • Another count of insurance fraud

For much more on the Lori Vallow Daybell trial and those involved, please visit: KSLTV.com/lori-vallow-daybell-trial/

Court denies Daybell motions to strike death penalty by LarryDCurtis on Scribd

KSL 5 TV Live

Lori Vallow & Chad Daybell

Lori Vallow Daybell sits during her sentencing hearing at the Fremont County Courthouse in St. Anth...

Associated Press

Lori Vallow pleads not guilty to Arizona murder conspiracy charges

Lori Vallow Daybell pleaded not guilty to Arizona charges of conspiring to kill her estranged husband and her niece’s ex-husband.

13 days ago

Mug shot from prison...

Eliza Pace and Garna Mejia

Lori Vallow Daybell moved from Idaho prison to Arizona prison to face other charges

Convicted killer, Lori Vallow Daybell is no longer in the Pocatello Women's Correctional Center and now sits in an Arizona Jail.

20 days ago

FILE - Chad Daybell appears during a court hearing in St. Anthony, Idaho, Aug. 4, 2020. An Idaho ju...

Karah Brackin, Mark Jones, and Eliza Pace, KSL TV

Chad Daybell trial will be broadcast with certain restrictions, judge rules

An Idaho judge ruled Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2023, that Chad Daybell's trial will be broadcast with certain restrictions.

21 days ago

Chad Daybell and his attorney, John Prior, appear in a hearing on Oct. 29, 2020...

Larry D. Curtis

3 motions filed to prevent Chad Daybell from facing death penalty during trial

The legal team for Chad Daybell have filed three motions to remove the death penalty as a possibility in his murder trial next year.

1 month ago

Mug shot from prison...

Cary Schwanitz

Judge approves Lori Vallow Daybell extradition to Arizona

Idaho Governor Brad Little has approved Lori Vallow Daybell's extradition to Arizona where she will face two charges of conspiracy to commit murder.Idaho Governor Brad Little has approved Lori Vallow Daybell's extradition to Arizona where she will face two charges of conspiracy to commit murder.

2 months ago

A judge has ordered the remains of Joshua "JJ" Vallow to be turned over to his family members. The ...

Larry D. Curtis

JJ Vallow’s remains to be returned to family

The remains of Joshua "JJ" Vallow will be turned over to his family after a judge's order Monday.

2 months ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Idaho court denies Chad Daybell’s motions to strike death penalty