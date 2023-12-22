On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

Non-profit in need of clothing, especially for teen boys, to give before Christmas

Dec 21, 2023, 10:12 PM | Updated: 10:44 pm

Brianna Chavez's Profile Picture

BY BRIANNA CHAVEZ


KSLTV.com

MURRAY — Local non-profit Christmas Box International, hoping to help 2,800 at-risk kids this Christmas, is in need of donations in order to meet that goal.

It’s all a part of their Project Elf Campaign, which provides gifts for at-risk kids, many in foster care or emergency shelter care.

“Imagine if you’re coming into an emergency shelter any time in the month of December and you have no idea, where does Santa look for you when you’re not home,” said Celeste Edmunds, executive director of the organization.

Christmas Box International is in desperate need of new clothing, especially for teenage boys.

(KSL TV)

“I think teens year-round, regardless of whether it’s Christmas, are always the hardest population for us to get items for,” Edmunds said.

The shelves where clothing is placed, especially the shelves for teens, are bare at the donation center in Murray.

Edmunds said she’s grateful for those who have donated already and understands times are tough.

The goal is to help as many kids and teens as possible who are under the Division of Child & Family Services and give them a new gift to open on Christmas Day, which Edmunds said makes a huge difference.

“I think it’s going to be really critical when kids go back to school and everybody’s in their fun new stuff,” Edmunds said, who also grew up in the foster care system. “I remember that massive gap of, OK, those are the kids that got new shoes during the holiday.”

(KSL TV)

The organization is also taking gift cards or monetary donation. Friday is the last day it can take these items. The donation center will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

For a list of donation centers and more information on Project Elf, click here.

