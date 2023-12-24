On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Co-workers, friends reflect on the life of Utah woman killed in Arizona car crash

Dec 23, 2023, 10:22 PM

Co-workers and friends are remembering a Utah woman, Chloe Stout, who was killed in an Arizona car ...

Co-workers and friends are remembering a Utah woman, Chloe Stout, who was killed in an Arizona car crash earlier this week. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Alex Cabrero's Profile Picture

BY ALEX CABRERO


KSLTV.com

LINDON — There are all sorts of lotions and creams you can buy at the Clover Skin Bar in Lindon to make your day better.

However, there’s nothing that can help with the kind of pain Scout Whiteley is feeling.

“There’s not much of a sense of reality for any of us because she made every single person her best friend,” she said.

Whiteley is talking about her friend and co-worker Chloe Stott.

Stott was killed in a car crash earlier this week in Arizona.

“To lose any best friend or anyone close to you does not feel real for any of us,” said Whiteley.

Co-workers and friends are remembering a Utah woman, who was killed in a Arizona car crash earlier this week. (KSL TV)

Co-workers say she was expecting a baby

And if that’s not bad enough, Stott’s co-workers say she was pregnant, and lost her child in the crash.

Her husband, Parker Stott, eventually died from his injuries Saturday night.

The Stotts opened the Clover Skin Bar about a year and a half ago.

Whitely helps manage the shop.

Friends and co-workers gathered at the business to share stories about them.

“I got to tell everyone, people would ask me all the time how is work? I love working at Clover. It’s the best job in the world,” said Lexie Lewis, a friend and co-worker of Chloe Stott. “I tell everyone it doesn’t feel real. The shock, when I found out, nothing felt real. It is hard to process.”

A Utah woman killed in an Arizona car crash earlier this week is being remembered by co-workers and the community. (KSL TV)

Many people are feeling this tragedy

They are certainly not feeling this pain alone.

Lots of people have stopped by the store to drop off flowers and hand-written notes.

“I think the support we have had from the community has been absolutely overwhelming,” said Whiteley.

Many people shared memories of what made Chloe Stott such a special person.

“She had the funniest laugh,” said Demeree Frost, who also worked with Chloe Stott. “I was messaging Scout the other day that I can still hear it in my head. But I will miss everything about her.”

The room Chloe Stott often worked in just felt emptier than normal.

Her co-workers are planning on doing something special with it to always honor her.

They have even created special spa services to keep raising money for the family.

They figure it is the least they can do for all they say the Stotts have done for them.

“One hundred percent. Yeah,” said Frost. “We know that she would want us to keep it going, so we are going to try our best to do that.”Friends of the Stotts have also set up a GoFundMe page to help the family with upcoming expenses.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Officers with the Cottonwood Police Department have stepped up to help a mother who recently had gi...

Brianna Chavez

Cottonwood Heights police officers collect money for victim who had child’s Christmas gifts stolen

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — The Christmas season can be considered the season of giving. It’s a phrase the Cottonwood Heights Police Department put into action after a burglary involving a child’s Christmas presents. The suspect or suspects had taken all of the gifts from inside a storage shed that a mother was planning on giving to […]

45 minutes ago

A Utah Highway Patrol emblem is pictured as shown on the side of a UHP vehicle. (Utah Highway Patro...

Mark Jones

One person transported by helicopter following crash on US Highway 6 near Soldier Summit

The Utah Highway Patrol says one person was transported by helicopter following a three-vehicle crash Saturday evening.

4 hours ago

Nine hundred turkeys were given out by Crossroads Urban Center for families to have Christmas dinne...

Kaigan Mears Bigler

More than1,000 Utah families in need given Christmas dinner and gifts

Cars lined up around the block on Lincoln Avenue in Salt Lake City on Saturday as volunteers handed out 900 turkeys to families in need, and the Ogden Rescue Mission fed hundreds of homeless people at a lunch banquet.

5 hours ago

Spanish Fork Police say a 30-year-old man stabbed his father several times in the face and back in ...

Mark Jones

One man arrested following domestic violence incident in Spanish Fork

Police in Spanish Fork say they are looking for a 30-year-old male following a domestic violence situation Saturday afternoon.

6 hours ago

(KSL TV)...

Luke Seaver

One killed, another injured in Payson domestic violence incident, police say

One man was killed and another was hospitalized in a domestic violence incident in Payson just before midnight Friday.

10 hours ago

Union Station in Ogden, pictured Friday, is the focus of a major upgrade initiative. Plans also cal...

Tim Vandenack, KSL.com

Ogden fine-tuning redevelopment plans for Union Station and the 30 or so acres around it

Ogden city leaders and UTA move forward with plans to upgrade Union Station and redevelop the 30 or so acres around it.

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Co-workers, friends reflect on the life of Utah woman killed in Arizona car crash