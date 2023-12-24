Co-workers, friends reflect on the life of Utah woman killed in Arizona car crash

LINDON — There are all sorts of lotions and creams you can buy at the Clover Skin Bar in Lindon to make your day better.

However, there’s nothing that can help with the kind of pain Scout Whiteley is feeling.

“There’s not much of a sense of reality for any of us because she made every single person her best friend,” she said.

Whiteley is talking about her friend and co-worker Chloe Stott.

Stott was killed in a car crash earlier this week in Arizona.

“To lose any best friend or anyone close to you does not feel real for any of us,” said Whiteley.

Co-workers say she was expecting a baby

And if that’s not bad enough, Stott’s co-workers say she was pregnant, and lost her child in the crash.

Her husband, Parker Stott, eventually died from his injuries Saturday night.

The Stotts opened the Clover Skin Bar about a year and a half ago.

Whitely helps manage the shop.

Friends and co-workers gathered at the business to share stories about them.

“I got to tell everyone, people would ask me all the time how is work? I love working at Clover. It’s the best job in the world,” said Lexie Lewis, a friend and co-worker of Chloe Stott. “I tell everyone it doesn’t feel real. The shock, when I found out, nothing felt real. It is hard to process.”

Many people are feeling this tragedy

They are certainly not feeling this pain alone.

Lots of people have stopped by the store to drop off flowers and hand-written notes.

“I think the support we have had from the community has been absolutely overwhelming,” said Whiteley.

Many people shared memories of what made Chloe Stott such a special person.

“She had the funniest laugh,” said Demeree Frost, who also worked with Chloe Stott. “I was messaging Scout the other day that I can still hear it in my head. But I will miss everything about her.”

The room Chloe Stott often worked in just felt emptier than normal.

Her co-workers are planning on doing something special with it to always honor her.

They have even created special spa services to keep raising money for the family.

They figure it is the least they can do for all they say the Stotts have done for them.

“One hundred percent. Yeah,” said Frost. “We know that she would want us to keep it going, so we are going to try our best to do that.”



Friends of the Stotts have also set up a GoFundMe page to help the family with upcoming expenses.

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.