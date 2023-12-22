On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
LOCAL NEWS

Utah woman, unborn child killed in Arizona crash, husband hospitalized

Dec 22, 2023, 10:27 AM | Updated: 10:55 am

Parker and Chloe Stott (Photo: GoFundMe)

BY ELIZA PACE


WICKENBURG, Ariz. — A Utah woman was killed and her husband was injured in a crash on U.S. Highway 93 in Wickenburg, Arizona, on Wednesday.

According to Raul Garcia with the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the crash occurred at 8:18 p.m. on southbound U.S. 93, approximately 60 miles northwest of Phoenix. Garcia said a white Toyota Tundra pickup truck was passing vehicles southbound in a legal passing zone, but “failed to complete the pass and collided head-on with a white Volvo commercial truck tractor pulling a trailer loaded with home goods.”

The female passenger of the Toyota pickup truck died on impact. The male driver was transported to a hospital with critical injuries and burns. The driver of the Volvo was transported to the hospital as a precaution.

Garcia said the roadway was closed for over six hours as a result of the crash.

A GoFundMe identified the woman who died as Chloe Stott. Her husband Parker Stott, remains in the hospital, according to the site.

“On Wednesday December 20th, Parker and Chloe Stott were heading home to Arizona from Utah to spend Christmas with their families. They had just found out they were pregnant with a baby and were so excited to be parents and share the news with their loved ones over Christmas. At 8:30 p.m. Wednesday evening they were involved in a tragic car accident that took the life of Chloe and their precious baby boy. Parker was life flighted to the Arizona Burn Center where he is under intense care to save his life. The purpose of the GoFundMe is to provide the necessary financial support for a young family whose lives changed in the blink of an eye. Medical bills, financial support and funeral services among many other reasons. Any support and prayers for this family will make a difference,” the GoFundMe states.*

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

Utah woman, unborn child killed in Arizona crash, husband hospitalized