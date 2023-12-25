On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Native American artists hope to pass their tradition on to future generations

Dec 24, 2023, 10:29 PM | Updated: 10:31 pm

Erin Cox's Profile Picture

BY ERIN COX


KSLTV.com

CAMERON, Ariz. – Near the southern end of the Grand Canyon is a trading post where you can find the work of Native American artisans, and if you’re lucky, you might catch the artist working there, too.

Vivian Descheny is one of those artisans, and amidst the tourists and traders you can hear a sound that’s been heard for generations – rug weaving.

Vivian Descheny has been a rug weaver for 34 years, a tradition she hopes to pass along to her children and grandchildren. (Erin Cox, KSL TV)

“My grandkids really love the thump of this pattern,” Descheny said as she worked on a rug that would take her a week or so to complete.

Descheny grew up listening to the sound of rug weaving, something her grandmother passed on to her when she was 14 years old.

“She told me you don’t need a university degree, all you need is your hands, your weaving, your thoughts and your prayer,” Descheny said.

Born in Salt Lake City, Descheny later moved to Arizona and is the only remaining Navajo rug weaver at the Cameron Trading Post.

“They’re all deceased, and they didn’t really teach their children or grandchildren,” Descheny said.  

Using 40 separate colors, Descheny weaves five patterns into one rug. Her pattern, known as the Burntwater weave, is one of a kind.

“All my rugs, they have a part of me,” Descheny said.

Jimmy Jensen makes handmade jewelry, anywhere from silver hummingbirds, dragonflies, and friendship hands, to deer. Erin Cox, KSL TV) Vivian Descheny working on a small rug involving five separate patterns and 40 colors. (Erin Cox, KSL TV)

Known as the “Spiderwoman,” Descheny worries that the rug weaving tradition will not continue on with the next generations.

“These days, children are not really interested in learning the culture of weaving,” she said.

Others share same opinion

A sentiment shared by Jimmy Jensen, a Navajo silversmith at the trading post.

When he was 8 years old, Jensen discovered he could make jewelry.

“Anything that I can draw on a piece of paper without picking it up, I can make,” Jensen said. ”It’s just my hand and my trusty pliers.”

Jensen makes silver deer charms that tell the story of a 4,000-year-old talisman found in a cave near the Grand Canyon, it was originally created to help bring good luck and help his ancestors find food.

The tradition of making a silver deer was passed down by his grandfather and is one he hopes to continue.

Jimmy Jensen makes handmade jewelry, anywhere from silver hummingbirds, dragonflies, and friendship hands, to deer. (Erin Cox, KSL TV)

“That’s why I share with my kids,” Jensen said. “My kids all make the same type of jewelry.”

It’s not just about creating a livelihood from their craft or even displaying their art, but for Jensen and Descheny, it’s about preserving these traditions.

“This is what we do,” Descheny said. “You got to pass it down. Our little family has to continue.”

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Surveillance video photo. (Travis Olsen)...

Brianna Chavez

Auto shop owner helps catch attempted burglar

An attempted burglary at an auto shop in American Fork caught on camera, just days before Christmas. The suspect later caught thanks to the auto shop owner the same night.

47 minutes ago

KSL TV

Sunday Edition: Sister Emily Belle Freeman

Sister Emily Belle Freeman, young women general president for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, joined Sunday Edition.

1 hour ago

This week on Sunday Edition,  Boyd Matheson visits with the Rev. Phyllis Spiegel of Episcopal Di...

KSL TV

Sunday Edition: The Rev. Phyllis Spiegel

This week on Sunday Edition,  Boyd Matheson visits with the Rev. Phyllis Spiegel of Episcopal Diocese of Utah. She discusses what our daily walk with God looks like.

2 hours ago

File - Murray police cars. Murray police say an elderly man died Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023 in a head-on...

Mark Jones

Man killed in head-on collision in Murray

Murray police say a man died Sunday evening following a head-on collision.

3 hours ago

People skate at the Gallivan Center plaza rink on Saturday night. (Carter Williams, KSL.com)...

Carter Williams

Will there be a white Christmas this year? It may depend on how you define it

Many meteorologists have posed a holiday-related question that sparks a debate akin to whether or not "Die Hard" is a Christmas movie.

3 hours ago

emergency lights...

Mark Jones

Idaho man killed in a single-car crash on Sunday

The Idaho State Police are investigating a single-car crash Sunday that resulted in the death of a 30-year-old man.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Native American artists hope to pass their tradition on to future generations