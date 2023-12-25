Native American artists hope to pass their tradition on to future generations

CAMERON, Ariz. – Near the southern end of the Grand Canyon is a trading post where you can find the work of Native American artisans, and if you’re lucky, you might catch the artist working there, too.

Vivian Descheny is one of those artisans, and amidst the tourists and traders you can hear a sound that’s been heard for generations – rug weaving.

“My grandkids really love the thump of this pattern,” Descheny said as she worked on a rug that would take her a week or so to complete. Descheny grew up listening to the sound of rug weaving, something her grandmother passed on to her when she was 14 years old.

“She told me you don’t need a university degree, all you need is your hands, your weaving, your thoughts and your prayer,” Descheny said.

Born in Salt Lake City, Descheny later moved to Arizona and is the only remaining Navajo rug weaver at the Cameron Trading Post. “They’re all deceased, and they didn’t really teach their children or grandchildren,” Descheny said.



Using 40 separate colors, Descheny weaves five patterns into one rug. Her pattern, known as the Burntwater weave, is one of a kind.