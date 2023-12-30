On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

SLCPD officer helps injured young hawk

Dec 29, 2023, 7:33 PM | Updated: 7:59 pm

A Salt Lake City Police officer helped rescue an injured bird, later determined to be some type of ...

A Salt Lake City Police officer helped rescue an injured bird, later determined to be some type of hawk. (SLCPD)

(SLCPD)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake City officer on patrol was able to get an injured hawk the help it needed on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Salt Lake City Department, one of its officers noticed a man fumbling with a hat in the middle of the street near 425 South 500 West.


Police say the situation looked unusual, so the officer kept an eye on the man from his patrol car.

“As the officer watched, the man accidentally dropped the hat. The hat appeared to hit the ground with more force than a person would expect from a winter hat dropping,” the SLCPD press release stated.

The officer approached the man, and the man, who spoke limited English, said, “Eagle,” and pointed into the hat, according to police. Police say the officer looked inside the hat and saw a small bird emerge from it.

A community member holds an injured hawk in downtown.

A community member holds an injured hawk downtown. (SLCPD)

The man told the officer that the bird got hit by a car, and it struggled to move, so he picked it up to help get the bird off the street.

According to police, the officer called Utah’s Division of Wildlife Resources, who referred the officer to take the bird to a private animal care facility in the Salt Lake Valley.

“With the little feathered friend safely nestled in the knit hat, the officer took the bird for a medical evaluation,” the SLCPD press release stated. “The facility confirmed the bird was a young hawk and admitted it.”

Police ask anyone who finds injured wildlife to contact the appropriate wildlife rehabilitator so the correct agency can take care of the animal. If an animal is a potential hazard for whatever reason, like an injured deer blocking traffic, you should call 9-1-1.

A Salt Lake City Police officer helped rescue an injured bird, later determined to be some type of hawk. (SLCPD) A community member holds an injured hawk downtown. (SLCPD) A Salt Lake City Police officer helped rescue an injured bird, later determined to be some type of hawk. (SLCPD) A community member holds an injured hawk downtown. (SLCPD)

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Mindy Vincent poses for a portrait outside of Let’s Do Something Productions, where she records h...

Dennis Romboy, Deseret News

She lost her gun rights for passing a bad check. Now she wants the Supreme Court to restore them

A Utah woman convicted of a felony for trying to cash a fake check in 2008 has taken her fight to own a gun to the U.S. Supreme Court.

45 minutes ago

(FILE) A Lyft driver waiting for their passenger. (KSL TV)...

Emma Benson

Officials remind you to celebrate responsibly this New Year’s Eve

The countdown to 2024 is on, and law enforcement is reminding Utahns to celebrate responsibly this weekend.

1 hour ago

Sen. Mike Lee objects to House impeachment managers using a telephone call Lee reportedly fielded f...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com

Lee says 14th Amendment doesn’t apply to president and Trump should stay on ballot

Utah Sen. Mike Lee took issue with the recent decision by Maine's secretary of state to bar former President Donald Trump from the state's primary ballot, arguing that a provision of the 14th Amendment doesn't apply to the president.

3 hours ago

The online petition asking the Cache County School District to reverse it's decision....

Mike Anderson

Parents petition school board to reinstate ski day in Cache County

A fight is brewing in the Cache County School District over ski day.

3 hours ago

Neil and Carma Fabrizio...

Andrew Adams

Bountiful couple celebrates 75 years of marriage

Even under the best circumstances, a married couple might only make it 50 or 60 years together.

5 hours ago

A 27-year-old man was killed in a crash on I-15 Friday, south of Cedar City. (UHP)...

Larry D. Curtis

Man killed in rollover on I-15 south of Cedar City

A 27-year-old man is dead after his vehicle rolled he was ejected on Interstate 15 Friday.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

SLCPD officer helps injured young hawk