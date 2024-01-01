Jordan Clarkson Breaks Utah Jazz Nearly 15-Year Triple-Double Drought

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson celebrates New Year’s Day with a triple-double that etches his name in franchise lore.

Carlos Boozer was the last Jazz player to record a regular-season triple-double, reaching the feat on February 13, 2008, against the Seattle SuperSonics.

That’s 5,801 days between regular-season triple-doubles for the Jazz.

HE DID IT!!!! — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) January 2, 2024

Clarkson reminded fans of all-time assists leader John Stockton as he found his teammates for easy buckets. Clarkson’s highlight reel passes made life easier for big men Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler.

When he wasn’t tossing highlight reel passes, Clarkson made 8-of-16 shots to finish with 20 points. The ninth-year guard out of Missouri finished the momentous triple-double when he grabbed his tenth rebound.

It is the third time in franchise history a triple-double has been achieved off of the bench.

Since The Jazz Last Triple Double

Here’s a list of just a few things that have happened since the Jazz last recorded a regular-season triple-double:

The Seattle Sonics moved to Oklahoma City.

Barack Obama was elected President of the United States (twice).

Bitcoin entered the cryptocurrency market.

El Chapo escaped prison.

El Chapo is recaptured.

The Cubs won their first World Series in 108 years.

The United States Space Force is announced.

The COVID pandemic begins and ends.

