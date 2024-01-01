On the Site:
Elevate your creativity in 2024 with Underbelly and Nomolos

Jan 1, 2024, 12:35 PM | Updated: Jan 2, 2024, 1:36 pm

Casey Scott's Profile Picture

BY CASEY SCOTT


SALT LAKE CITY — Ready to kickstart the new year with a burst of creativity? Whether you’re a developer, designer content creator, or just someone with a passion for innovation, Big Budah invites you to delve into the world of Underbelly and Nomolos. Discover the excitement that their monthly creative meetups bring to the table!

What’s in store for you? Join Budah as he explores the captivating insights, ideas and inspiration of these two creative powerhouses. It’s not just a meetup — it’s a journey into the heart of Salt Lake City’s vibrant creative community.

Connect with like-minded individuals, forge new friendships and get ready to be inspired by the incredible creativity thriving in Salt Lake City. This is your chance to fuel your creative spirit and make 2024 your most innovative year yet.

Local News

Brent O. Hatch, son of former Sen. Orrin Hatch, left, talks with former Sen. Jake Garn during a vie...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com

Brent Orrin Hatch, son of late Sen. Orrin Hatch, files to run for Senate seat once held by his father

Brent Orrin Hatch on Tuesday filed as a candidate running for Mitt Romney's Senate seat, which was previously held by Hatch's father, the late Sen. Orrin Hatch.

24 minutes ago

Riverdale Police Chief Casey Warren provided additional information about the case of a foreign exc...

Mark Jones

Utah police explain how exchange student went missing and was found, reunited with his family

Riverdale police provided new details Tuesday in the case of a foreign exchange student who was the victim of a cyber kidnapping.

51 minutes ago

A mysterious pet illness that has caused dogs to get sick in several states has pet owners wonderin...

Karah Brackin

What owners can do to keep pets safe from mysterious illness

A mysterious pet illness that has caused dogs to get sick in several states has pet owners wondering what they can do to keep their pets healthy.

5 hours ago

(KSL TV)...

Casey Scott

Unlock your best self in 2024 with Casey Scott at EōS Fitness

Ready to kickstart your fitness journey this new year? Join Casey Scott as he visits EōS Fitness to uncover the essential dos and don'ts for getting back into a gym routine.

9 hours ago

People move through Salt Lake City International Airport in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 202...

Josh Ellis and Mary Culbertson, KSL TV

Man found dead inside plane engine after breaching security at Salt Lake airport

A 30-year-old man was found dead inside an airplane's engine Monday night at the Salt Lake City International Airport.

11 hours ago

FILE (Getty Images)...

Shelby Lofton

UHP sees ‘substantially higher’ DUI arrests over New Year holiday weekend

So far, 66 people were arrested for driving under the influence from Friday through Monday morning.

19 hours ago

