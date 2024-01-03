Casey Scott kicks off 2024 by surprising Utah drivers with free gas cards
SALT LAKE CITY — It’s the first Wednesday of 2024, which means Casey Scott is back, surprising a few lucky Utah drivers with free $50 gas cards!
A man is dead after an armed standoff at a Taylorsville reception center Wednesday afternoon.
57 minutes ago
Several plaza areas of Temple Square will reopen on Saturday, Jan. 6.
2 hours ago
Police are seeking information and tips after a person was found dead today in Salt Lake.
2 hours ago
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has collected enough signatures to appear on the 2024 presidential ballot in Utah, election officials say, marking the first state where the independent candidate and prominent anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist has qualified.
4 hours ago
With the opening of the West Davis Corridor, the Utah Department of Transportation says motorists will notice a difference.
5 hours ago
David Pierpont Gardner, the 10th president of the University of Utah and a renowned national education leader, died Tuesday. He was 90.
6 hours ago
