One in custody for homicide at SLC storage facility

SALT LAKE CITY — A man has been taken into custody, charged with murdering a 65-year-old man in Salt Lake City.

The man in custody was identified as 41-year-old Nathan David Evans.

The investigation began at 11:18 a.m. on Wednesday when officers responded to a report of an unresponsive person inside “A Place for Your Stuff,” at 502 W. 300 South, according to a release from the Salt Lake City Police Department.

This location is also commonly referred to by the community as the “TSP” or Temporary Storage Place.

The business allows people who are experiencing homelessness to store their belongings for free. Drugs, weapons and perishable food are prohibited.

The victim and suspect both worked at the warehouse.

Police said during their investigation, detectives located several pieces of evidence inside the warehouse, including a jacket belonging to Evans.

The victim’s identification is known but has not been released pending the notification of family.

Evans was booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail and charged with one count of murder and one count of obstruction of justice.

“Our patrol officers and detectives have worked quickly to reach this stage in the investigation,” said Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown. “While we aim on preventing crime, when it happens, we’re committed to catching those responsible quickly. Our detectives don’t give up. This is the second homicide suspect arrested in 24 hours. It showcases the skills and dedication of our officers and detectives.”

The motive is still under investigation.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 801-799-3000.

Victim advocates with the Salt Lake City Police Department are providing resources to Advantage Services, the organization that runs the warehouse.