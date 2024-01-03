Police ask for tips in homicide investigation after person found dead in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Police are seeking information and tips after a person was found dead Wednesday in Salt Lake City.

Homicide detectives are asking for help after detectives learned about an unresponsive person at approximately 11:18 a.m. at 502 W. 300 South at A Place For Your Stuff. Officers arrived and found the person dead.

“Because of the circumstances surrounding the situation, the on-duty watch commander requested help from detectives assigned to the Homicide Squad and Crime Lab Technicians,” the Salt Lake City Police Department said in a press release. “Detectives will work with the medical examiner’s office to determine the person’s identity, cause of death, and make next of kin notifications.”

A Place For Your Stuff is a location where people experiencing homelessness can store their belongings. It is a free service that allows people to fill a 90-gallon bin with items they can’t or don’t want to take to a shelter. Perishable food, drugs, and weapons are prohibited.

Police said that based on preliminary information, there isn’t an imminent danger to the community.

“We’re still in the very early stages of the investigation, so that’s something we’ll be able to determine once we comb through all of this and determine who this person is,” said Stg. Mark Wian with SLCPD.

“Anyone with information about this investigation should call 801-799-3000 and reference case 24-1636,” police said.

Wian said he would like “businesses in the area to check surveillance footage of anything they may have captured.”

It is Salt Lake’s first homicide investigation for 2024. SLCPD said there were 16 city homicides in 2023.

Sgt. Mark Wian provides an update to media and community members about this homicide investigation. Detectives are asking that anyone with information about this case call 801-799-3000. #SLC #SLCPD #SaltLakeCity pic.twitter.com/v3fSF9PhWP — Salt Lake City Police (@slcpd) January 3, 2024

Salt Lake City’s services for those who are homeless, including A Place For Your Stuff is available at SLC.gov/homelesservicesdashboard-3/.