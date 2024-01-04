Enoch hosts memorial for family killed in domestic shooting 1 year ago

ENOCH, Iron County — A memorial will honor the seven victims of domestic violence killings and suicide one year ago in central Utah.

On Jan. 4, 2023, officers with the Enoch City Police Department performed a welfare check on the Haight family. Officers found three adults and five children dead in the home, one was later identified as the shooter in a homicide and suicide.

The following day, the city identified the victims.

A year later the city is holding “A Celebration of Life. Memorial Event” for Tausha Haight, her mother Gail Earl and the five Haight children: Macie, Briley, twins Ammon and Sienna, and Gavin. Police said Tausha’s husband, Michael Haight, shot his family before taking his own life.

The event is planned for 6 p.m. in the Enoch Elementary gymnasium.

The killings were a shock to the community of 8,000 who knew the Haight family from church and school. Police officers, also familiar with the family, were shaken by the events. The Iron County School District, dealing with the loss of five students, was one of the groups that responded to help community members in the wake of Utah’s deadliest shooting.

Tausha Haight had filed from divorce weeks before the shooting. Neighbors heard gun shots overnight but assumed they were fireworks.

Officers stopped by the home before noon on Jan 4, 2023, but nobody answered and nothing could be seen through windows. Later officers learned none of the children had shown up at school and learned Michael Haight had not shown up at work.

A family friend entered the home, saw a body and called police who entered the home to find all of those killed. The news was described as devastating to the community.

On April 7, 2023, police released a full report of the investigation.

Domestic violence resources

If you or someone you know is going through abuse, help is available.