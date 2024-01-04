On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Enoch hosts memorial for family killed in domestic shooting 1 year ago

Jan 4, 2024, 2:05 PM | Updated: 2:06 pm

(Photo courtesy Haight family)...

(Photo courtesy Haight family)

(Photo courtesy Haight family)

Larry D. Curtis's Profile Picture

BY LARRY D. CURTIS


KSLTV.com

ENOCH, Iron County — A memorial will honor the seven victims of domestic violence killings and suicide one year ago in central Utah.

On Jan. 4, 2023, officers with the Enoch City Police Department performed a welfare check on the Haight family. Officers found three adults and five children dead in the home, one was later identified as the shooter in a homicide and suicide.

The following day, the city identified the victims.

A year later the city is holding “A Celebration of Life. Memorial Event” for Tausha Haight, her mother Gail Earl and the five Haight children: Macie, Briley, twins Ammon and Sienna, and Gavin. Police said Tausha’s husband, Michael Haight, shot his family before taking his own life.

The event is planned for 6 p.m. in the Enoch Elementary gymnasium.

Funeral service announced for Haight family killed in Enoch, Utah home

The killings were a shock to the community of 8,000 who knew the Haight family from church and school. Police officers, also familiar with the family, were shaken by the events. The Iron County School District, dealing with the loss of five students, was one of the groups that responded to help community members in the wake of Utah’s deadliest shooting.

Tausha Haight had filed from divorce weeks before the shooting. Neighbors heard gun shots overnight but assumed they were fireworks.

Officers stopped by the home before noon on Jan 4, 2023, but nobody answered and nothing could be seen through windows. Later officers learned none of the children had shown up at school and learned Michael Haight had not shown up at work.

A family friend entered the home, saw a body and called police who entered the home to find all of those killed. The news was described as devastating to the community.

On April 7, 2023, police released a full report of the investigation.

Police release investigation report, body cam footage of Utah family murders

Domestic violence resources

If you or someone you know is going through abuse, help is available.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Walleye caught at Strawberry Reservoir on Dec. 21. Utah wildlife biologists say they are monitoring...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

Utah monitoring popular reservoir after finding illegally introduced fish

Utah wildlife officials are reminding residents to not introduce new fish species into bodies of water after an angler reported catching a walleye at a popular Wasatch County reservoir last month.

2 hours ago

FILE PHOTO (KSL TV)...

Josh Ellis

Man arrested in connection to Sugar House shooting that killed teen in September

Police have arrested a man in connection to a September shooting that killed 18-year-old J’kye Watkins. 

3 hours ago

Salt Lake City Police Department is at a resource center for those who are homeless where a body wa...

Eliza Pace

One in custody for homicide at SLC storage facility

SALT LAKE CITY — A man has been taken into custody, charged with murdering a 65-year-old man in Salt Lake City. The man in custody was identified as 41-year-old Nathan David Evans. Police ask for tips in homicide investigation after person found dead in Salt Lake City The investigation began at 11:18 a.m. on Wednesday […]

4 hours ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Eliza Pace

Two found dead in American Fork home

Two people were found dead in their home Thursday morning at 179 N. Center Street in American Fork. 

5 hours ago

(Derek Petersen, KSL TV)...

Josh Ellis

Two dead, one injured in crash that temporarily closed I-15 in Payson

Two women were killed and another was critically injured in a crash that temporarily closed northbound Interstate 15 early Thursday morning.

9 hours ago

A former Ogden airport manager says the security breach at Salt Lake International Airport shows a ...

Shelby Lofton

‘It’s perplexing’: Concerns raised at Salt Lake airport following security breach and man’s death

A former Ogden airport manager says the security breach at Salt Lake International Airport shows a failure in the airport's security plan, and could have potentially caused further harm.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Enoch hosts memorial for family killed in domestic shooting 1 year ago