On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

EDUCATION & SCHOOLS

Foundation that helps students, teachers in need asks for help after break-in

Jan 4, 2024, 5:19 PM | Updated: 6:46 pm

Shelby Lofton's Profile Picture

BY SHELBY LOFTON


KSLTV.com

WEST VALLEY CITY — Thousands of dollars worth of toys and clothing for kids in need were stolen from the Granite Education Foundation’s donation and distribution center on Christmas Eve.

Chief Executive Director Jadee Talbot said the thieves used a rock to break open the front door. A neighbor next door noticed the broken glass and called 911.

“The thieves entered and took a lot of clothing, a lot of winter clothing, and unfortunately, some toys and fun things that we had set aside for impoverished kids in our district,” Talbot said.

He estimates the thieves stole more than $40,000 worth of clothing and toys. Talbot said the break-in happened after the weeks leading up to the holidays, when volunteers and donors go above and beyond to gather and stock up on items.

“When you take a step back, and you think, that’s who ultimately pays for the price for this, are these kids in need but also, the volunteers and our donors that give so much time, money, effort, energy, love,” he said.

Talbot said the foundation was well-stocked with winter clothing especially, but the thieves took a lot of it straight off the warehouse’s shelves.

“How do we get the kids who need it through these cold months?” he said.

Talbot said of the 58,000 students the foundation serves, nearly half of the kids live at or below the poverty line. The foundation provides materials to teachers and students year-round.

“You would hope that they didn’t know who they were taking it from,” Talbot said. “It hurts the kids, it hurts the teachers.”

On top of that, the warehouse’s doors and electronics were significantly damaged. The wires used for Wi-Fi and other office work were left a mess.

“It takes us away from our day-to-day operations of serving those students that need,” Talbot said.

Talbot said this is the third break-in in the last five months. They’re busy moving out to a new space while replacing what was lost. They’re working with police to find who’s responsible.

The foundation said donations and volunteers will help them bounce back after the break-in. They are especially in need of boots, shoes in all sizes, and pants for boys and girls.

In the meantime, the foundation is asking for donations to be dropped off at the current distribution center located at 3099 South 1030 West in West Valley City, 84119. They are open Monday-Thursday 8:00-12:00. Donations will also be accepted at the foundation’s main office at 2500 South State Street, D-108 in Salt Lake City.

KSL 5 TV Live

Education & Schools

Dr. Claudine Gay, President of Harvard University, testifies before the House Education and Workfor...

Associated Press

Harvard president Claudine Gay resigns amid plagiarism claims, backlash from antisemitism testimony

Embattled Harvard President Claudine Gay will resign today, according to a report from The Harvard Crimson.

2 days ago

Students at American Heritage School had a cultural exchange with students in Gaza two years ago. N...

Jeffrey Dahdah, KSL TV

2 years after a cultural exchange, Utah students mourn, worry about counterparts in Gaza

Two schools, 7,000 miles apart. Two years ago, students in Mr. Dye’s world history class were part of a cultural exchange program with kids in Gaza.

6 days ago

The online petition asking the Cache County School District to reverse it's decision....

Mike Anderson

Parents petition school board to reinstate ski day in Cache County

A fight is brewing in the Cache County School District over ski day.

6 days ago

FILE - Students walk in the snow on campus at the University of Wisconsin at La Crosse as a staff m...

Associated Press

Wisconsin university chancellor says he was fired for producing and appearing in porn videos

Former University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Chancellor Joe Gow said Thursday that regents fired him because they were uncomfortable with him and his wife producing and appearing in pornographic videos.

7 days ago

Two story college building....

Larry D. Curtis

Body found at SLCC’s South City Campus

A man was found dead at a Salt Lake Community College campus Wednesday.

8 days ago

FILE - American flags are displayed together with Chinese flags on top of a trishaw on Sept. 16, 20...

DIDI TANG, The Associated Press

US tensions with China are fraying long-cultivated academic ties. Will the chill hurt US interests?

Reduced academic cooperation between the U.S. and China as relations worsen will hurt both countries, experts say.

12 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Foundation that helps students, teachers in need asks for help after break-in