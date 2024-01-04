On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Celebrate National Spaghetti Day with Casey Scott at Salt & Olive

Jan 4, 2024, 6:59 AM | Updated: Jan 5, 2024, 11:15 am

BY CASEY SCOTT


SALT LAKE CITY — Join Casey Scott as he explores one of downtown Salt Lake City’s premier fast and casual Italian spots, Salt & Olive. Experience swift service and fresh ingredients in a family-friendly atmosphere, with no reservations needed. The restaurant’s open, communal setup fosters engaging conversations, blending modern design with old-world charm.

Whether you’re a spontaneous diner or prefer a reserved table service, Salt & Olive welcomes everyone. Join Casey Scott for a delightful National Spaghetti Day celebration, where flavors and community come together effortlessly at Salt & Olive.

