On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

U of U set to discontinue ‘diversity questions’ from its hiring process

Jan 5, 2024, 8:41 PM | Updated: 8:42 pm

FILE PHOTO (KSL TV)...

FILE PHOTO (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah announced it will remove diversity questions from its hiring process due to recent statements from Utah’s elected leaders.

On Friday, U of U’s Office of the President released a statement saying all hiring units at the university should “discontinue the use of any type of diversity statements or similar practices” during the hiring process.

According to the statement, recent comments from Gov. Spencer Cox and the Utah Board of Higher Education to eliminate “diversity questions or statements” are the reasoning for these changes.

“We recognize the time that you devote to delivering on the promise of higher education, ground-breaking research and world-class health care. We also recognize that our recent and future successes as a leading public research university will come from retaining and recruiting the students, faculty, and staff needed to reach our goal of becoming a top 10 public research university with unsurpassed societal impact,” the office said in its statement to staff.

On Dec. 20, 2023, Cox spoke about diversity questions at his monthly PBS press conference, saying, “I think it’s bordering on evil that we’re forcing people into a political framework before they can even apply for a job in the state.”

Soon after, The Utah Board of Higher Education responded to Cox’s statements, saying that while some of Utah’s colleges and universities include diversity statements or questions, most have been phasing them out.

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

A snowplow removing snow from Big Cottonwood Canyon's roads with a car parked on the street....

Emma Benson

Parking restrictions are in effect for Big and Little Cottonwood Canyon

Fresh powder is exciting for people heading up the mountains this weekend, but local officials are warning visitors of the new parking restrictions.

24 minutes ago

The crashed UDOT snowplow on the side of SR-73. (Utah Departm...

Michael Houck

UDOT snowplow crashes after car attempted to pass it

A snowplow spun out of control and flipped on its side after a car attempted to pass it Friday evening. 

1 hour ago

The apricot statue on the corner of 500 North and 300 West....

Shelby Lofton

New public art piece in the Marmalade District is sparking conversation

A new 18-foot art piece in Salt Lake City has people asking, "Why an apricot?"

2 hours ago

Republican Representative Tyler Clancy of Provo is sponsoring legislation aimed at improving Utah's...

Daniella Rivera

Provo lawmaker sponsoring bill aimed at improving Utah’s justice system for crime victims

A Utah lawmaker is sponsoring legislation aimed at improving Utah’s justice system for victims of crime.

3 hours ago

Three of the booze bandits breaking into one of the liquor stores in Salt Lake County....

Annie Knox and Brianna Chavez, KSL TV

Spirited away: Police in Utah say booze bandits stole up to $30k in top-shelf bottles

Authorities say they need help getting to the bottom of a high-end liquor theft in Salt Lake City. And it’s not the only time a crew has made off with luxury bottles in recent months.

3 hours ago

The day before the grand opening of the West Davis Corridor....

Katija Stjepovic

The West Davis Corridor opens tomorrow morning for commuters

The wait is almost over for the West Davis Corridor, as the new highway will host commuters starting Saturday after a celebration at 10 a.m.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

U of U set to discontinue ‘diversity questions’ from its hiring process