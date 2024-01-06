U of U set to discontinue ‘diversity questions’ from its hiring process

SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah announced it will remove diversity questions from its hiring process due to recent statements from Utah’s elected leaders.

On Friday, U of U’s Office of the President released a statement saying all hiring units at the university should “discontinue the use of any type of diversity statements or similar practices” during the hiring process.

According to the statement, recent comments from Gov. Spencer Cox and the Utah Board of Higher Education to eliminate “diversity questions or statements” are the reasoning for these changes.

“We recognize the time that you devote to delivering on the promise of higher education, ground-breaking research and world-class health care. We also recognize that our recent and future successes as a leading public research university will come from retaining and recruiting the students, faculty, and staff needed to reach our goal of becoming a top 10 public research university with unsurpassed societal impact,” the office said in its statement to staff.

On Dec. 20, 2023, Cox spoke about diversity questions at his monthly PBS press conference, saying, “I think it’s bordering on evil that we’re forcing people into a political framework before they can even apply for a job in the state.”

Soon after, The Utah Board of Higher Education responded to Cox’s statements, saying that while some of Utah’s colleges and universities include diversity statements or questions, most have been phasing them out.